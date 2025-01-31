Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea and more: Jamie Carragher predicts the top 6 of the Premier League this season

Pundit Jamie Carragher has shared his prediction on where Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal, and others will end up in the Premier League's top six this season. With more than half the campaign gone, the table is shaping up nicely at both ends, with a frantic conclusion expected.

Carragher was interviewed by Sky Bet and predicted Liverpool would end the season as winners of the Premier League for the first time since 2020. He also predicted Arsenal to finish second for a third successive season and Chelsea to finish just behind them in third place.

The former defender predicted that Eddie Howe's Newcastle United will secure fourth place and return to the UEFA Champions League this season. He also predicted a fifth-place finish for Nottingham Forest, while he predicted Manchester City to finish sixth.

As things stand, Liverpool lead the way with 53 points from 22 games and are six points clear of Arsenal in second place, who have played a game more. Nottingham Forest are surprisingly in third place with 44 points, while both Manchester City and Newcastle United have 41 points apiece. Chelsea are in sixth place with 40 points and appear to have work to do to meet up with the prediction.

Manchester City are in the top four and appear set to rise higher in the standings after making three new additions in the January transfer window. Pep Guardiola's side may be unable to make up the 12-point gap to catch leaders Liverpool, but look good for a top-four spot.

Arsenal, Chelsea remain interested in Bayern Munich youngster as January signing - Reports

Premier League giants Arsenal and Chelsea are reportedly among a host of English sides keen on Bayern Munich teenage forward Mathys Tel this month. The France U-21 international has been the subject of a failed attempt from Tottenham Hotspur to sign him this month.

Highly-rated teenage star Tel put most of Europe on red alert when he handed in a transfer request at the German giants this month. The news has left a number of sides, including Arsenal and Chelsea, scrambling for his signature, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Tottenham have had a bid of around £50 million accepted for the 19-year-old forward, but he turned down the opportunity to join the club. The race remains open for his signature this month, with the Gunners and Blues among his leading suitors.

