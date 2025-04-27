Arsenal and Liverpool handed massive blow as key target decides to renew contract at current club: Reports

Leroy Sane is reportedly close to signing a contract extension with Bayern Munich. The German attacker has been on Arsenal and Liverpool's radar for the summer transfer window. However, according to journalist Christian Falk (via CF Bayern Insider), Sane will extend his stay in the Bundesliga with a new deal until the summer of 2028.

Ad

His current contract with the Bundesliga giants will expire at the end of the season. As a result, multiple clubs were interested in securing the 29-year-old's services as a free agent. Nevertheless, Leroy Sane is adamant to stay at Bayern and has agreed to reduce his salary from €15 million to €10 million (€5 million in bonuses will remain the same).

The former Manchester City winger is good friends with Jamal Musiala, which is also seen as a major factor behind his decision. As per the aforementioned report, Sane and Musiala want to play together in the UEFA Champions League. Musiala, 22, already signed a new contract with Bayern Munich in February.

Ad

Trending

Jamal Musiala and Harry Kane also pushed the board to offer the 29-year-old a new contract. As a result of all the propositions, Sane is nearing signing a new contract with the Bundesliga giants. In 42 appearances across competitions this season, the German winger has scored 12 goals and has provided five assists.

Both Liverpool and Arsenal were keen to make reinforcements in their frontline and saw Sane as a suitable candidate.

Liverpool and Manchester United to start talks with Brazilian defender's agent: Reports

Corinthians v Internacional - Brasileirao 2024 - Source: Getty

According to journalist Bryno Lemos, Liverpool and Manchester United are ready to initiate talks with Flamengo defender Wesley Franca's agent, who's expected to arrive in England soon. Lemos wrote on social media (via Tribal Football):

Ad

"About Wesley. As previously anticipated, the player is being coveted by Liverpool and Manchester United. His representatives travelled to England."

Wesley Franca joined Flamengo from Atlético Tubarão in January 2021. Since then, he has emerged as one of the fullbacks in Brazil. Making 124 appearances for Flamengo, the Brazilian defender has also scored three goals and provided five assists across all competitions.

The Flamengo defender made his senior debut for Brazil during the recent international break, where Selecao faced Colombia and Argentina. The Reds see Wesley as Trent Alexander-Arnold's replacement, who's heavily linked with Real Madrid. Meanwhile, Ruben Amorim aims to pair up with Patrick Dorgu in defence.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shashank Shashank is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering European football since the past 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has also played the sport as a box-to-box midfielder and a full-back at national level, along with Tennis, Taekwondo and Boxing.



Shashank has been a Liverpool supporter since 2014 and had first stumbled upon the club after receiving a gift which had the words 'Liverpool FC' written on it. He has idolised Steven Gerrard over the years but his favorite football memory is the Reds' incredible comeback 4-0 win over Barcelona in the 2019 Champions League semis. He, unsurprisingly, also loves Jurgen Klopp's managerial style.



He strives to report 100% accurate content by going through several social media platforms, and prides himself on his above-average vocabulary and researching skills. In his career so far, Shashank has had the privilege of interviewing Indian national football team goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.



Shashank also follows the Indian Super League and the Eredivisie along with European Football. In his off time, he likes to do theatre, watch Tennis, and travel. Know More