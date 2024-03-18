Arsenal and Liverpool keen on signing €50 million-rated Bundesliga star - Reports

Borussia Dortmund forward Donyell Malen has attracted interest from Arsenal and Liverpool, according to Patrick Berger and Florian Plettenberg of Sky Sports. The 25-year-old Dutchman is reportedly inclined to part ways with the German club and Dortmund are willing to listen to offers for him.

Since joining BVB in 2021 from PSV Eindhoven, Donyell Malen has appeared in 106 games across all competitions for the Bundesliga giants, registering 32 goals and 19 assists.

According to the report, Dortmund will be willing to listen to offers in the range of €40-50m for the Dutch forward. He has scored 13 goals and provided five assists in 33 appearances this season.

The German club is fourth in the Bundesliga with 50 points, 20 points behind league-leaders Bayer Leverkusen. They will also face Atletico Madrid in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League in April.

Expand Tweet

Donyell Malen expresses desire to play for Arsenal

With Arsenal and Liverpool expressing interest in signing Donyell Malen, according to Sky Sports, it appears the Gunners are the Dutch striker's preferred destination.

Malen played for the Gunners' youth teams as a teenager before eventually moving to PSV. This is what Malen told the Dutch outlet Voetbalzone about a potential return to the Premier League:

"Because I played in England as a youth, it is a dream to play in the Premier League. I think that is a beautiful dream. I would [return]. I wanted Arsenal [as a teenager], my favourite club," Malen said, via Team Talk.

"I played there in my youth, I really wanted to break through there. Every now and then in a football career there are points at which you just have to make a decision."

Donyell Malen is under contract with Dortmund through the summer of 2026. The Gunners appear to be the frontrunners to sign him, should they reach an agreement with the German club. Meanwhile, Team Talks have reported that Liverpool will make an offer to Borussia Dortmund only if Mohamed Salah moves to Saudi Arabia.

The two giants are tied on top of the English Premier League standings with 64 points. Manchester City are in third place with 63.