Arsenal, Liverpool or Manchester City? Chris Sutton names his favorites to win the PL this season

Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester City are chasing the Premier League title, which is intensifying with 10 games to go, and Chris Sutton has named his favorite to win.

Now that the last international break of the season has passed, club football is set to return, and these three sides are in the limelight. At the moment, the Gunners are leading by just one point over both the Reds and the Cityzens.

Ahead of the match between City and the Gunners, Sutton has provided his prediction. Speaking on It's All Kicking Off, he said (via TBR Football):

“While you make the point about Arsenal’s record at Manchester City not being that good, why wouldn’t they go there and be bullish? Top of the league, most goals scored, least goals conceded. If you look at their performances from last season, all the stats are saying that they have made progress."

Sutton went on, revealing:

“And if you look at Manchester City’s stats from last season, they’re not quite at the level. Listen, if Arsenal go there and win it, what an opportunity to win the Premier League. I think it will be out of them and Liverpool.

However, Sutton has a hard time setting Pep Guardiola's men aside:

“But I’ve just got a sneaking feeling and this isn’t based on anything other than Manchester City, their ability over the last six, seven seasons, to find a way and go on these incredible runs."

Sutton further added:

“I actually looked at them briefly this morning. And what’s amazing about Manchester City, in my mind, I think that they’re not quite there yet. In the last 22 games, I think they’ve won something like 19. They’ve won 19 and drawn three. And we’re saying that they’re not at the level.”

Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester City have 10 Premier League games left

Mikel Arteta's men have enjoyed a fantastic season, even though they slumped during the festive period. They've been knocked out of domestic cup competitions, but they sit atop the league, thanks to an impressive goalscoring run of form since January. They also have the most goals scored and the least goals conceded in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp's men aren't far behind, and they want to send the German tactician off at Anfield with a bang. This will be Klopp's last season with Liverpool, and they have already won the Carabao Cup. There will be lots of motivation for them to snag the Europa League and maybe even the Premier League.

Manchester City, under Pep Guardiola, could potentially win the Premier League four times in a row. They've already won it thrice consecutively, adding a continental treble to their trophy cabinet last season. The Cityzens are well known for taking the bull by the horns at the end of every campaign, and they are widely expected to put pressure on Liverpool and Arsenal, who sit above them.