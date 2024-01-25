Arsenal, Liverpool or Manchester City? Dietmar Hamann predicts who will win the Premier League title

Ex-Liverpool star Dietmar Hamann has claimed that Arsenal will fail to refresh their Premier League title charge, backing the Reds to pip Manchester City to the trophy in the process.

The Gunners, who finished second with 84 points past season, faltered a bit in the title race after losing back-to-back games last month. However, they bounced back with a 5-0 triumph over Crystal Palace past Saturday to sit third in the table with 43 points from 21 games.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are currently relishing a five-point lead over Manchester City. They are atop the 2023-24 league table with 48 points from 21 matches, while City are second with 43 points from 20 games.

During a recent interaction on talkSPORT, Hamann was asked to comment on the ongoing Premier League title race. Backing his former team over Arsenal and City, he said (h/t The Boot Room):

"I think it's a two-horse race, I can't see Arsenal really getting back into it. They had a chance last season. I think it'll be a two-horse race but I do fancy Liverpool this time around."

After hosting ninth-placed Chelsea this Wednesday (January 31), the Reds are set to visit the Emirates Stadium on February 4. Should they win, Arsenal could face a tough time bridging the points gap between themselves and Jurgen Klopp's side in the rest of the season.

Arsenal great Ian Wright says Liverpool will win the Premier League title this campaign

Speaking on the Wrighty's House podcast, Gunners great Ian Wright predicted that Jurgen Klopp's side will win this season's Premier League title. He commented (h/t TEAMtalk):

"Liverpool have trod these boards before. They know what to do. And no Trent [Alexander-Arnold], no [Mohamed] Salah. And I thought that [4-0] Bournemouth game was going to be a tough one. But can I just say, Darwin Nunez, whatever anyone says, 10 goals, 10 assists, he's starting to do stuff. People can say whatever they want about how many chances he misses."

Wright, who helped Arsenal lift the Premier League title in 1998, added:

"But [Ibrahima] Konate and Virgil [van Dijk] at the back, solid. I think [Conor] Bradley will come in and it looks like he's going to be solid for the time-being for what he's doing. He looks really comfortable. But in the main... especially the way [Alexis] Mac Allister played the other day [against Bournemouth], I just feel like I fancy [them]. I really do."

Liverpool, who finished fifth last season, are arguably one of the best teams in the world right now. They are currently on a 19-match unbeaten streak in all domestic competitions, winning 13 games along the way.

The Reds, who have lost just thrice in 33 overall outings this season, will next face EFL Championship side Norwich City in their FA Cup last-32 encounter on Sunday (January 28).