Arsenal, Liverpool or Manchester City? Dimitar Berbatov picks winner in 3-horse Premier League title race

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has made his pick between Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City in the Premier Leauge title race.

The three teams - Liverpool. Manchester City and Arsenal - are separated by just two points. While the Reds are atop the standings with 51 points from 23 games, City are second, with a game in hand, while the Gunners are only behind on goal difference.

Jurgen Klopp's side stumbled in their last league outing, losing 3-1 at Arsenal, which has allowed City the chance to take over the top. The Cityzens promptly closed the gap with a 3-1 win at Brentford and will usurp the Reds if they win their game in hand.

Ahead of the next set of league games at the weekend, Berbatov told Betfair about the enticing title race (Daily Star):

"We now have a three-horse race for the Premier League title. I was hoping that Aston Villa would disrupt Arsenal, Liverpool and Man City, but, unfortunately, despite their 5-0 win over Sheffield United, Villa have dropped points in games I expected them to win."

The Gunners have won their last three games to haul themselves back into the title picture.

"Arsenal are in a great position after their win over Liverpool, and if they correct the mistakes from last season, then, I think they're in the best position to win the Premier League," noted the Bulgarian.

"You can't say anything is finished because Man City have a lot of experience," he concluded. "They came from behind last season so know what it takes to lift the trophy."

The Reds led by as many as eight points, but that gap is now just two points with 15 games to go.

What's next for Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City?

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

The top three teams in the Premier League will be in action this weekend. Leaders Liverpool will look to bounce back from their defeat at Arsenal when they host Burnley at Anfield on Saturday (February 10).

Three-time defending champions Manchester City will go top if they win at home to Everton in the earlier kick-off. The Cityzens are on a roll, winning nine games across competitions.

Meanwhile, Arsenal will seek to extend their winning run in the league when they travel to West Ham United on Sunday (February 11). Mikel Arteta's side have conceded a league-low 22 goals (also the Reds).