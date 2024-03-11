Arsenal, Liverpool or Manchester City? Ian Wright predicts winner of the Premier League this season

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright has made his pick between Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City in this season's Premier League title race.

In one of the tightest title races in recent memory, the Gunners lead the Reds on goal difference after 28 games, with City just aa point behind in third after drawing 1-1 at Liverpool last weekend.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have won their last eight league games, including a 2-1 home win over Brentford, while Guardiola's side are 21 games unbeaten across competitions since losing 1-0 at Aston Villa in the league three months ago.

Both the Reds and Manchester City are also in contention for the continental treble - with the former pursuing an unprecedented quadruple - while the latter was looking to win consecutive trebles.

Wright, though, picked his former side to go all the way this season:

"Arsenal. You have got to say Arsenal. What happened last season, they know exactly what to do. All the players are fit now. I am not going to sit here say, ‘I hope’. No because that’s not what you want to hear. That’s not what the players are thinking."

“They are a very tight-bonded team, the manager is very ambitious, of course, I am going to say Arsenal, I have to.”

The Gunners last won the league exactly two decades ago, their legendary 'Invincibles' team under Arsene Wenger.

What's next for Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City?

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta

Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchesrr City - as mentioned above - are in a tight Premier League title race.

The Gunners may be out of both domestic cups but are blazing a trail in the league. Up next, they takr on FC Porto on Wednesday (March 13) in the UEFA Champions Legue Round of 16 second leg, trailing 1-0 from the forst leg.

Meanwhie, Liverpool are next in action a day later at home to Sparta Praha in the UEFA Europa Legue Round of 16 second leg, having won the first 5-1 away from home last week.

Manchester City, meanwhile, are not in midweek action before hosting Newcastle United in the FA Cup quarterfinal on Saturday (March 16).