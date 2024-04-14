Arsenal, Liverpool or Manchester City? Martin Keown names his favorites to win the Premier League this season

Arsenal legend Martin Keown has backed Manchester City to win the Premier League title this season, beating his former side and Liverpool in the race.

At the time of writing, the Cityzens lead the table, sitting two points above the Gunners (2nd) and the Reds (3rd), having played one more game. They are chasing an unprecedented fourth Premier League title in a row but will have to ward off a big challenge from the other two sides.

Manchester City hammered Luton Town 5-1 at the Etihad on Saturday (April 13). After the game, pundit Martin Keown was asked on BBC's Match of the Day for his prediction of the title winners. He said (via The Boot Room):

“Well when I look at the fixtures, of course I want Arsenal to do this, I want them to win it, but I like Liverpool’s fixtures more than anybody else’s. But I think probably Man City will go on and do it.”

Micah Richards, who was also on the show, asked Keown:

“So who is going to win it?”

He answered:

“I think probably Liverpool, when you look at their fixtures, Arsenal have got to go to Manchester United away, we know they are not in great form, we got to go to Spurs away. So let’s see what happens.”

The Gunners are set to host fourth-place Aston Villa on Sunday while the Merseysiders will host 15th-placed Crystal Palace.

Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City's remaining PL fixtures

After this week's fixtures, all three sides will have six Premier League games remaining this season. Let's take a look at them.

Liverpool have three consecutive away games against Fulham, Everton, and West Ham United. They then host Tottenham Hotspur before facing Aston Villa away and returning to home against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have three big games up next, as they face Wolves away, Chelsea at home and Tottenham away. They will then host Bournemouth and Everton either side of a clash against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Manchester City have two away fixtures up next, as they face Brighton & Hove Albion and Nottingham Forest. They will then host Wolves before facing Fulham and Tottenham away before ending the season at home against West Ham.

All three sides are also active in Europe. Arsenal drew 2-2 against Bayern Munich at home in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final. Manchester City, meanwhile, drew 3-3 against Real Madrid away in their fixture. Liverpool lost 3-0 at home against Atalanta in their Europa League quarter-final first leg.

Manchester City will also face Chelsea at Wembley in the FA Cup semi-finals on April 20.

