Arsenal, Liverpool or Manchester City? Micah Richards dismisses one club's chances of winning the Premier League title

Football pundit Micah Richards has ruled out Liverpool from the Premier League title race as he believes one of Arsenal or Manchester City will finish on top. The Englishman backed his former side to retain the title but added that the upcoming clash between the Gunners and City at Etihad will be crucial.

Speaking on The Rest Is Football podcast, Richards stated that he saw the Premier League title battle as a two-horse race and did not think Liverpool could finish at the top. He said:

"No, they're not going to win the league. I think it's Man City or Arsenal… I think Man City will win the league. It depends what happens on Sunday. If Arsenal go to the Etihad and win… I think Arsenal have to win, I think they have to win. Man City's record is incredible. Man City are without Stones and Kyle Walker, [Erling] Haaland has been up and down in the media and saying is he fit, is he not fit… Akanji, Ederson."

Richards added:

"I just feel with Arsenal… remember last season when they had that opportunity and they had a few wobbles around this time last season and they could go to Man City, win that game and put a cat amongst the pigeons. And Man City just walked over them. This is a massive, massive day and if Arsenal can win, they can win the league."

Arsenal are currently on top of the Premier League table with 64 points from 28 matches, same as Liverpool. Manchester City are a point behind in third.

Micah Richards backs Manchester City to beat Arsenal

Micah Richards also made his prediction for the big clash between Manchester City and Arsenal, backing his former side to come out victorious.

The former defender stated that he wanted Arsenal to do well, but could not see them getting all three points at the Etihad. He said on The Rest Is Football podcast:

"I want Arsenal to do really well, just from the team and Arteta's point of view and how far they have come as a young team. But Pep and his greatness… I want to see him win as much as possible so I want Manchester City to win."

Liverpool take on Brighton & Hove Albion just hours before Manchester City face Arsenal. With a win or a draw at home, the Reds can go top of the table before the match at Etihad.