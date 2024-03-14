Arsenal, Liverpool or Manchester City? Michail Antonio picks his favorites to win the Premier League this season

West Ham United striker Michail Antonio has changed his opinion on who among Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester City are going to win the Premier League this season.

Antonio has so far backed the Cityzens to retain their status as English champions. However, the Gunners' impressive 2024 run has made him change his mind. Mikel Arteta's team have won all eight of their league games in 2024 and sit atop the table.

Antonio, as a result, is backing the north Londoners to win the title ahead of City and Liverpool. He said (via The Boot Room):

"I don't think City are going to do it this year. I've been saying since the turn of the year City are doing it, but the way Arsenal have been performing, they have become the City of last three years."

Antonio further pointed out that the Gunners have been the complete opposite of what they were last year. Arteta's side, despite leading the league for the majority of the campaign, collapsed at the last moment, with City trumping them. Antonio thinks this season has been different, as he said:

"They have done the complete opposite of what they did last year when they started the season until December bossing it and then turn of the year, crumbled. Whereas they have come to the business end of the year and they have completely and utter turned it on."

Antonio added that this season, the Gunners are not coasting through games. They are rather demolishing their opposition sides, much like Manchester City did last season.

Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester City's positions in the league

Arsenal are currently leading the Premier League table, with 64 points from 28 matches. They are level with second-placed Liverpool on points but have a +46 goal difference, superior to the Reds' +39.

Manchester City, meanwhile, are third in the league with 63 points from 28 matches. The Cityzens have won three of their last five league matches, drawing the other two.

The Merseysiders, meanwhile, have won four of their last five league matches, drawing the other game against Manchester City. Arteta's side are the only team with a perfect record in their last five matches.

The Gunners will next face City at the Etihad in the Premier League on March 31. The Cityzens, meanwhile, will host Newcastle United in the FA Cup fifth round on March 16.

Liverpool will face Sparta Prague away in Europa League Round of 16 second leg on March 14.