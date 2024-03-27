Arsenal, Liverpool or Manchester City? Peter Crouch names his favourites to win the Premier League this season

Former Liverpool striker Peter Crouch has shared his thoughts on the Premier League title race between Arsenal, Manchester City and the Reds.

In one of the most enticing title races in recent memory, the top three - Gunners, Reds and City - in that order - are separated by a solitary point after 28 games. While the top-two are separated by goal difference, City are a point adrift in third.

Crouch reckons the Reds could win it all this season, telling talkSPORT about the three-horse race:

"I said Liverpool at the start of the season, and many people will say there is a bias there, and probably slightly right.

"Arsenal have kind of played their way back into the conversation; obviously, Manchester City will be favourites considering their previous history. You would say it is a two-horse race, but Arsenal have put themselves back into the mix.

He concluded:

"I just think the amount of games they have played where they have won so convincingly and they get the injuries back, it is definitely a three-horse race. But I am going to stick with Liverpool; I still think they can do it."

The Gunners, who are leading the standings, are seeking their first Premier League win in two decades.

What's next for Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City?

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta

Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City have had wonderful seasons across competitions.

The Gunners and City are into the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals, where they respectively play Bayern Munich and Real Madrid. Jurgen Klopp's Reds, meanwhile, take on Atalanta in the UEFA Europa League last-eight.

While Mikel Arteta's side faltered in both domestic cups, Liverpool won the EFL Cup and lost to Manchester United in the FA Cup quarterfinal. City, meanwhile, lost early in the EFL Cup but are into a record sixth straight FA Cup semifinal, where they play Chelsea next month.

Before that, though, all three sides are in action this weekend. While the Gunners and City go head-to-head in a marquee clash at the Etihad on Sunday (March 31), the Reds are at home to Brighton & Hove Albion on the same day.