Arsenal, Liverpool or Manchester City? PL star Andros Townsend predicts winner of the Premier League this season

Luton Town winger Andros Townsend thinks Manchester City will pip Arsenal and Liverpool to the Premier League title.

The Cityzens are playing catchup in the three-horse title race although by just one point. Pep Guardiola's men sit third, one point off the Gunners and the Merseyiders who are separated by goal difference at the top of the table.

Manchester City host league leaders Arsenal at the Etihad on Sunday (March 31). That game could have massive title implications not only for those two but Liverpool as well as they're in action against Brighton & Hove Albion on the same day.

Towsend can see City turning it on during the final stages of the season. He told BBC's 'The Monday Night Club' podcast:

"I feel like Man City are the only team in world football who can go and win their remaining 10 games and go on and win the league."

Guardiola's treble winners have been in red-hot form, unbeaten in their last 13 league games, including 10 victories. They were held to a 1-1 draw against Liverpool last time out but Townsend feels the return of key players including Kevin De Bruyne will pay dividends:

"I have that nagging feeling Man City will just go on and turn it on. De Bruyne is coming back into form, they have players coming back at the right time and they have been there and done it."

If Manchester City win the Premier League they will become the first club in English football history to win four consecutive titles. Townsend's suggestion that they'll surge to glory is backed by their dominance during the closing stages of the past three seasons.

Jamie Carragher insists Liverpool will want Arsenal to beat Manchester City

Jamie Carragher gives his take on the title race.

Manchester City may currently occupy third in the title race but many expect Guardiola's men to be crowned champions. Their stranglehold on English football has given their rivals nightmares season after season.

Klopp's Reds slightly dented the Cityzens' mission to leapfrog them in the title race. They perhaps were unfortunate to come away with a point when they held their title rivals to a draw at Anfield.

Former Liverpool star Jamie Carragher argued that Arsenal would have wanted a home win. He also thinks the Merseysiders will want the Gunners to prevail at the Etihad (via Sky Sports):

"Arsenal and Liverpool need a three or four-point gap heading into the final five games of the season if they were to top City. If you're Arsenal today, you're thinking this is the perfect result (A home win). Liverpool will be thinking the same in a couple of weeks when City face Arsenal."

Manchester City prevailed last season by beating the Gunners to the title despite sitting eight points behind them at the turn of 2023. They went unbeaten in their last 10 games, including beating Mikel Arteta's men 4-1.