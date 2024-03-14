Arsenal, Liverpool or Manchester City? Ronaldo Nazario predicts 2023-24 Premier League champions

Legendary striker Ronaldo Nazario has backed Manchester City to see off challenge from Liverpool and Arsenal to lift the Premier League title this season.

The three teams are involved in a thrilling title race this season and are separated by just a point. The Gunners currently lead the table, level on points with the Reds but above on goal difference (46-39). City, meanwhile, are a point behind the two sides in third.

In a recent interview with Daily Mail, Ronaldo was asked who he thinks will win the Premier League this season. He answered:

"City"

Manchester City have won five of the last six league titles, including the last three. Liverpool, meanwhile, won the title in the 2019-20 season, becoming the only team to break this City monopoly.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are searching for their first Premier League title since the historic 2003-04 'Invincibles' season. They were in pole position to win last season, having led the table for 248 days but couldn't get over the finishing line as City won by five points.

A look at Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City's current form

All three teams are in spectacular form heading into the final international break of the season.

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last eight games across competitions, winning eight of them. They played out a 1-1 draw against Manchester City at Anfield in their last Premier League game on Sunday, March 10.

The Reds will next face Sparta Prague at home on Thursday, March 14, in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League Round of 16 clash. Liverpool lead the tie 5-1 after the first leg. They will then face Manchester United away in the FA Cup fifth round on March 17.

Manchester City, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last 21 games across competitions, winning 18 of them. They will next host Newcastle United at the Etihad in the FA Cup fifth round on Saturday.

Arsenal, on the other hand, have won eight of their last nine games across competitions. They lost 1-0 at FC Porto in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg. However, they bounced back to beat them on penalties in the second leg on March 12.

Arsenal will now return to action at the end of the month when they face the Cityzens away in the Premier League on March 31.