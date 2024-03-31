Arsenal, Liverpool or Manchester City? Roy Keane, Theo Walcott, Gary Neville and Micah Richards name their favorites to win the PL

The Sky Sports panel debated on who between Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool would lift the Premier League trophy at the end of the season. After the Gunners and the Cityzens' 0-0 draw on March 31, Gary Neville, Roy Keane, Theo Walcott and Micah Richards voiced their thoughts.

Keane said that while he initially backed Pep Guardiola's side, he now believes that it will be the Reds who will end up champions.

Theo Walcott went on to name his former club Arsenal as the eventual champions. The ex-attacker claimed that he was impressed by the Gunners' ability to grind out results. He said that this is indicated by them getting a point at Etihad after having just 27% possession and six shots all game.

Gary Neville also picked Arsenal as the eventual winners. Finally, Micah Richards offered his support to his former side, Manchester City for the title. The defender went on to emphasise the importance of European football for all three sides.

Arteta's men and the Cityzens are in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals facing Bayern Munich and Real Madrid respectively. Meanwhile, Liverpool are set to face Atalanta in the Europa League.

Arsenal, Manchester City or Liverpool - analysing remaining fixtures to determine Premier League champion

Following Arsenal's dull 0-0 draw against Manchester City, Liverpool are at the top of the table. The Gunners are second, two points behind, with City a point further behind. With each side having nine games left, let's take a look at their remaining opponents.

Liverpool have an up-and-down fixture list. Out of their nine games, they face five teams currently in the top four, with two of the remaining four involved in the relegation battle. Their pivotal clashes include an upcoming clash against Manchester United at Old Trafford next week and a home fixture against Tottenham Hotspur in May.

It's somewhat similar for Manchester City, who also face five teams in the top 10. The clashes against Aston Villa (H) and Tottenham (A) could prove to make a difference in the title race. They will look to play catch-up to the Reds and the Gunners, having won five of the last six titles. Moreover, they will look to make a deep run in the Champions League as well, beginning with their quarter-finals against Real Madrid.

Arsenal also have a similar run, playing five teams in the top 10. Matches against Aston Villa (H), Tottenham (A), Chelsea (H) and Manchester United (A) could prove to be pivotal. Just like City, they also have a Champions League fixture against Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals.