Arsenal and Liverpool in Premier League 3-horse race for 25-year-old Italian international: Reports

Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester City are reportedly set to compete in the transfer market to sign Juventus defender Andrea Cambiaso, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web. The 25-year-old was linked with Pep Guardiola's side in the winter transfer window, too.

Cambiaso joined Juventus from Genoa in July 2022. He was loaned to Bologna for the 2022-23 season, where he made 34 appearances, helping the side keep six clean sheets. Known for his versatility, technical prowess, and tactical brilliance, Andrea Cambiaso has solidified himself as one of the best defenders in Serie A.

His contract with Vecchia Signora expires in the summer of 2029. However, Manchester City are desirous to sign him this summer as a part of their rebuild. The 25-year-old can play at both full-back positions, and his ability to make runs on both flanks has made him a top priority for the Premier League sides.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are interested in signing Cambiaso amid Trent Alexander-Arnold's uncertain future and questions around Andy Robertson's age. Arsenal can potentially let go of Oleksandr Zinchenko this summer as they join the race to sign the Juventus defender.

Cambiaso has played 74 games for Juventus, scoring five goals and providing nine assists. The 25-year-old has made 32 appearances for Juventus in Serie A this season, helping the side keep five clean sheets.

Michael Owen thinks Liverpool should offload Darwin Nunez this summer

Michael Open feels Liverpool should sell Darwin Nunez in the summer transfer window due to his underwhelming performances. Nunez, who joined the Merseyside outfit in June 2022 for a club-record-reported transfer fee of £85 million, has struggled to find his feet in England.

In his third season at Anfield, the Uruguayan attacker has only scored seven goals in 40 appearances. He also missed an important penalty during the Reds' shootout loss to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

Discussing Nunez's performance at the club, the 2001 Ballon d'Or winner said in an interview with TalkSport (via CaughtOffside):

"I can't see Darwin Nunez in a Liverpool shirt next summer, personally. I think there's interest in him as well from one or two other Premier League teams, of course, there's foreign interest as well, so I can't see Darwin being a Liverpool player next summer."

As per different reports, the Reds have started shortlisting candidates as Darwin Nunez's replacement.

