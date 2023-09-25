Arsenal and Liverpool stars react to Newcastle United defender Sven Botman's performance in 8-0 demolition of Sheffield United

In a stunning display of dominance, Newcastle United soared to an 8-0 victory over Sheffield United in the Premier League on Sunday, September 24. While the entire team shone brightly, one individual who truly stood out was their Dutch central defender, Sven Botman.

Botman's stellar performance was appreciated by fellow countrymen Ryan Gravenberch of Liverpool and Jurrien Timber of Arsenal.

The 23-year-old Botman, who joined Newcastle United last summer, showcased his prowess by scoring his first goal for the club with a pinpoint header from a wide free-kick in the 35th minute.

Ryan Gravenberch couldn't hide his admiration, taking to Instagram to comment on Botman's performance with a simple yet expressive "Eh the shot," along with a wide-eyed emoji.

On the other hand, Jurrien Timber, the Arsenal defender, responded with an eyes and fire emoji - a sign of his excitement and appreciation for Botman's contribution.

Botman's impact extends beyond just this one game. Since he arrived at St. James’ Park, the central defender has been a critical figure for Newcastle United. He's a solid presence at the back and a ball-playing center-back with a knack for making precise challenges at crucial moments.

Despite his relatively young age, Botman boasts an impressive wealth of experience, having been a regular at Lille before his move to the Premier League. His adaptability and maturity on the pitch have quickly made him one of Newcastle's most indispensable assets.

Newcastle United are now in eighth place in the Premier League, a mere five points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur. With Sven Botman in their ranks, the Magpies aim high, targeting a top-four finish in the league and a meaningful impact in the UEFA Champions League.

Liverpool set to make bid for Arsenal target and Brentford defender Aaron Hickey

Liverpool are reportedly gearing to make a substantial bid for highly sought-after Brentford defender and Arsenal target Aaron Hickey. The 21-year-old Scottish full-back has been making waves at Brentford since he arrived in 2022.

According to reports from The Mirror, Liverpool are among many European giants expressing a keen interest in Hickey. His impressive performances for Thomas Frank's side have not gone unnoticed, prompting Liverpool to consider him a potential replacement for Andy Robertson.

Since his move to Brentford, Hickey has shown significant development, with one assist in 33 appearances. For his previous club, Bologna FC, Hickey had six goal contributions in 48 matches.

Given the reports about his future, Hickey could be the player to look out for in the winter transfer window. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool will get the first-mover advantage or if Arsenal's flair under Mikel Arteta can sway him away from the Reds.