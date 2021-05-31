Arsenal loan star Dani Ceballos issues Real Madrid a final ultimatum - Reports

Dani Ceballos has spent the last two seasons on loan at Arsenal from Real Madrid. Having endured success with the north London side last season, it's been a different tale this season.

Many Arsenal fans were urging the club to sign Dani Ceballos on a permanent deal at the start of the season, but it wasn't to be. Instead, Real Madrid agreed to sanction another loan deal.

According to the Daily Mail, Dani Ceballos is prepared to issue Real Madrid a final ultimatum. Either he plays for them in the upcoming season, or he will seek a permanent move away from the footballing capital.

Arsenal shouldn't hold high hopes with Dani Ceballos

If Arsenal were hoping to sign Dani Ceballos for another loan spell, well, first they'd be the cheekiest club going. Secondly, they should probably consider other options because this is almost certainly not going to happen.

THANKS FOR ALL! pic.twitter.com/61M6MsucRp — Daniel Ceballos (@DaniCeballos46) May 25, 2021

Ceballos is an amazing player and he possesses plenty of flair which is attractive to many top teams. Therefore, you can understand why he holds high expectations and values of himself. He is not a squad rotation player and possesses the raw qualities to be a Real Madrid starter.

Now that Zinedine Zidane has left the Real Madrid camp, Ceballos is hopeful the new manager will take a shine to him. He didn't end his Arsenal tenure on the best terms, picking up a red card which likely sent the Gunners out of the Europa League.

Dani Ceballos: “I am very happy because I have learned a lot, I have become a better player, more complete, and I think that although my stage has not closed as we would have liked, with another title, I am very happy with the experience." pic.twitter.com/Ap10pOEDcp — AFTV (@AFTVMedia) May 29, 2021

Dani Ceballos is a silky ball-playing midfielder who thrives in the final third. He prides himself on the ability to bring the ball forward with ease and he will use these positions to create. Real Madrid haven't won any silverware this season, so they will undergo a period of transition under their new manager. Ceballos should have as much chance of making the cut as the rest of the squad realistically.