Arsenal loanee Folarin Balogun has now scored more Ligue 1 goals than Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstars Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe. The Stade de Reims striker registered a hat-trick against Lorient on February 1 and has now scored 14 goals this season.

Enzo Le Fee and Ibrahima Kone scored for Lorient to give the visitors a 2-0 lead. Balogun's hat-trick, along with Kamory Doumbia's strike, secured a 4-2 comeback win for the hosts.

Reims are now 11th in the league with 29 points on the board from 21 games. Balogun, 21, has undoubtedly been the best player for Will Still's side so far this campaign. In 21 games this season across competitions, he has scored 15 goals and has provided two assists.

Balogun came through Arsenal's youth academy. He has also represented the senior team, scoring two goals and providing one assist. Apart from Reims, the player previously had a loan spell at Middlesbrough.

PSG, meanwhile, are atop the Ligue 1 table at the moment. Mbappe is their top scorer in the league with 13 goals. Messi and Neymar, meanwhile, have scored eight and 12 league goals, respectively, so far this season.

Balogun is also the joint highest Under-21 goalscorer in leagues across Europe. He has bettered the likes of Benfica's Goncalo Ramos with his performances so far.

PSG manager Christophe Galtier addressed claims regarding Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe

PSG have endured a tough run of form since the resumption of the season following the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Many have criticized the attacking trio of Messi, Neymar, and Mbappe, claiming they hinder the team's progress.

Christophe Galtier rubbished those claims as he recently told the media (via The Tribune Express):

"We have at PSG three incredibly strong attacking players – Kylian, Leo and Ney, with 55 goals and 34 assists since the start of the season, To say that we have to leave one of them out to be balanced is a mistake. We've been able to play well and be solid with all of three of them."

