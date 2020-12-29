Arsenal loanee Dani Ceballos on Juventus' radar - Reports

Juventus are monitoring Arsenal loanee Dani Ceballos as Andrea Pirlo looks to strengthen his midfield in January. The Gunners brought in Ceballos for a second loan spell at the club but the Spaniard has been used sparingly by Mikel Arteta this season.

Arteta has frequently started the likes of Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny ahead of Ceballos, and it is hard to see the Spanish midfielder being satisfied with his current situation at Arsenal.

Ceballos was left on the bench for Arsenal's 3-1 victory over Chelsea, with Arteta picking Emile Smith-Rowe in midfield to partner Xhaka and Elneny.

According to Calciomercato, Arsenal are likely to terminate Ceballos' loan deal in January, which will leave the Real Madrid midfielder free to join other clubs during the window. Mikel Arteta now considers Ceballos as surplus to requirements after the club signed Thomas Partey in the summer.

Juventus have been linked with a slew of midfielders in the winter window and Dani Ceballos could provide them with a temporary fix. The midfielder has been poor for Arsenal this season after a solid campaign last year. Ceballos might need a change of scenery in order to find some of the form he showed last season.

The Spaniard has been consistently linked with a move to the Serie A in the past, with Juventus, Inter Milan and AC Milan all said to be interested in Ceballos' signature.

Arsenal are in dire need of a creative midfielder

Arsenal lack creativity in midfield this season.

Although Ceballos does have the ability to create chances from midfield, Mikel Arteta is said to be looking for a more traditional playmaker to bolster his faltering attack this season.

Arsenal are already said to be scouting the market for a player that will have an instant impact on the side. The club has been linked with moves for Isco, Christian Eriksen and Emiliano Buendia in January.

Although they might be priced out of a move for Isco, Inter Milan are said to be interested in swapping Eriksen for Granit Xhaka, as the Danish midfielder has made it clear that he wants to leave the club in January.

Emiliano Buendia would be a cheaper alternative as the Spanish midfielder is said to be available for £15 million from Norwich City.