Arsenal look to hijack Barcelona's move for defender - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly looking to hijack Eric Garcia’s move to Barcelona by trying to convince the Spaniard to remain in England.

Garcia will be out of contract this summer and has been heavily linked with a free transfer to Barcelona.

Although transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that the deal is nearly done, Arsenal are looking to swoop in and change the defender’s mind.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta worked with Garcia at Manchester City and sees the 20-year-old as a gamble worth taking as he will cost no fee and won’t take up much in wages.

Eric Garcia’s move to Arsenal unlikely, but there’s still some hope

Barcelona are in for a big summer, as they are likely to sign some fresh faces to build on everything they have achieved this season.

The Blaugrana could yet win some silverware as they are just four points behind Atletico Madrid in La Liga and are in the final of the Copa del Rey.

However, they aren’t in the best of positions financially and cannot guarantee Garcia first-team football.

The Blaugrana already have the duo of Oscar Mingueza and Ronald Araujo in their squad, while the likes of Clement Lenglet, Gerard Pique and Samuel Umtiti are the more senior centre-backs. Garcia is likely to face stiff competition for minutes, which may not be the case at Arsenal.

The Gunners will be without David Luiz next season as his contract expires this summer and are expected to get rid of Calum Chambers. The road to first-team football at the Emirates will be clearer, so if they can convince Garcia, he would be wise to move to north London.

Having said that, the romanticism associated with returning to Barcelona and playing for his boyhood club could be too hard for Garcia to turn down.

Still only 20, Garcia will need to bide his time and impress when handed his opportunities at Barcelona should he decide to return to Catalonia.