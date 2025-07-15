Arsenal could look to sign another winger this summer after Noni Madueke if key player leaves: Reports

Arsenal could sign a left winger this summer if Belgian attacker Leandro Trossard leaves the north London club. According to The Athletic's James McNicholas (via Daily Cannon), Mikel Arteta holds Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard in high regard.
However, the situation could change if one of them leaves North London. The Gunners are reportedly close to signing Noni Madueke from Chelsea. The Englishman mainly plays as a right winger but has also appeared on the left for the Blues.
However, Arsenal would pursue a natural left attacker in the transfer market if either Trosaard or Martinelli departs. While Martinelli is expected to stay in north London, Trossard has garnered the attention of Turkish and Saudi clubs. Bayern Munich have also reignited their interest in the Belgian forward as Liverpool stands firm on their stance against the sale of Luis Diaz.
Despite interest from several clubs, Trossard has been in serious contract renewal negotiations with the Gunners. The Belgian forward joined Arsenal from Brighton and Hove Albion in January 2023, and his contract in north London will expire next summer.
According to The Times' Gary Jacon and Tom Allnutt, Arsenal have Rodrygo, Anthony Gordon, and Eberechi Eze on their radar for potential transfers. Among all the aforementioned targets, BBC's Sami Mokbel suggests that Eze's deal is the most achievable.
Cristhian Mosquera agrees on personal terms with Arsenal: Reports
According to BBC Sport, Valencia defender Cristhian Mosquera has reportedly agreed on personal terms with Arsenal. The Gunners had been keen to sign a young defender this summer, and they have been linked to the Spanish defender for a long time.
Mosquera, who made his debut for Valencia's senior team in 2023, can also play as a right-back. His versatility in defense would also help the Gunners fill the void created by the departure of Takehiro Tomiyasu.
The Spain U-21 international has made 90 appearances for Valencia's senior team. Last season, he made 41 appearances for Los Che, helping the side keep 10 clean sheets across all competitions.
Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta's team has been active in the transfer market. The Gunners have also finalized the signings of Kepa Arrizabalaga, Martin Zubimendi, and Christian Norgaard this summer.