Arsenal could look to sign another winger this summer after Noni Madueke if key player leaves: Reports

Arsenal could sign a left winger this summer if Belgian attacker Leandro Trossard leaves the north London club. According to The Athletic's James McNicholas (via Daily Cannon), Mikel Arteta holds Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard in high regard.

Ad

However, the situation could change if one of them leaves North London. The Gunners are reportedly close to signing Noni Madueke from Chelsea. The Englishman mainly plays as a right winger but has also appeared on the left for the Blues.

However, Arsenal would pursue a natural left attacker in the transfer market if either Trosaard or Martinelli departs. While Martinelli is expected to stay in north London, Trossard has garnered the attention of Turkish and Saudi clubs. Bayern Munich have also reignited their interest in the Belgian forward as Liverpool stands firm on their stance against the sale of Luis Diaz.

Ad

Trending

Despite interest from several clubs, Trossard has been in serious contract renewal negotiations with the Gunners. The Belgian forward joined Arsenal from Brighton and Hove Albion in January 2023, and his contract in north London will expire next summer.

According to The Times' Gary Jacon and Tom Allnutt, Arsenal have Rodrygo, Anthony Gordon, and Eberechi Eze on their radar for potential transfers. Among all the aforementioned targets, BBC's Sami Mokbel suggests that Eze's deal is the most achievable.

Ad

Cristhian Mosquera agrees on personal terms with Arsenal: Reports

According to BBC Sport, Valencia defender Cristhian Mosquera has reportedly agreed on personal terms with Arsenal. The Gunners had been keen to sign a young defender this summer, and they have been linked to the Spanish defender for a long time.

Mosquera, who made his debut for Valencia's senior team in 2023, can also play as a right-back. His versatility in defense would also help the Gunners fill the void created by the departure of Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Ad

The Spain U-21 international has made 90 appearances for Valencia's senior team. Last season, he made 41 appearances for Los Che, helping the side keep 10 clean sheets across all competitions.

Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta's team has been active in the transfer market. The Gunners have also finalized the signings of Kepa Arrizabalaga, Martin Zubimendi, and Christian Norgaard this summer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shashank Shashank is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering European football since the past 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has also played the sport as a box-to-box midfielder and a full-back at national level, along with Tennis, Taekwondo and Boxing.



Shashank has been a Liverpool supporter since 2014 and had first stumbled upon the club after receiving a gift which had the words 'Liverpool FC' written on it. He has idolised Steven Gerrard over the years but his favorite football memory is the Reds' incredible comeback 4-0 win over Barcelona in the 2019 Champions League semis. He, unsurprisingly, also loves Jurgen Klopp's managerial style.



He strives to report 100% accurate content by going through several social media platforms, and prides himself on his above-average vocabulary and researching skills. In his career so far, Shashank has had the privilege of interviewing Indian national football team goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.



Shashank also follows the Indian Super League and the Eredivisie along with European Football. In his off time, he likes to do theatre, watch Tennis, and travel. Know More