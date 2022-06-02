Arsenal looking to sell 30-year old star this summer: Reports

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno has been sidelined and used as a bench warmer for the 2021-22 season since Aaron Ramsdale became the side's first-choice keeper. Now, reports suggest that the German's time seems to be over at the north London club and he could be sold in the upcoming transfer window.

Daily Star journalist Paul Brown has claimed that Mikel Arteta 'doesn't trust' Leno. The Spaniard has insisted and trained his team to play out from the back, with the goalkeeper's distribution of utmost importance to their style of play. However, Arteta is not convinced with his second-choice shot-stopper's ability to play out from the back.

In a conversation with GIVEMESPORT, Brown dismissed the idea that the 30-year old could spend another season at Arsenal. He said:

No, absolutely not. Arsenal effectively moved on from Leno some months ago. Arteta doesn’t trust him with the ball at his feet and he doesn’t have a future at the club, and he knows it."

Football London had reported earlier in January that the Germany international had made up his mind to leave the Gunners with almost no starting XI opportunities coming his way. Newcastle United were linked with a loan move for him, but due to the unavailability of backups, Leno stayed put at the Emirates.

Connor Humm @TikiTakaConnor @goal report that Bernd Leno has said his goodbyes to those at the training ground with nobody expecting the German to be at Arsenal at the end of the summer transfer window. .@goal report that Bernd Leno has said his goodbyes to those at the training ground with nobody expecting the German to be at Arsenal at the end of the summer transfer window. 🇩🇪 https://t.co/CEkDp2PT3u

Brown believes that Arsenal are now determined to get him off their books this summer, having previously tried the same.

"They have been trying to sell him for the last couple of windows and I think this is the time where he will get a move." he added.

The 30-year old signed from Bayer Leverkusen in 2018 for a price tag of €25m. He has made 125 appearances for them since but lost his starting berth to Ramsdale this season, resulting in just eight appearances across competitions. His current market value is €10m and he has one more year remaining on his contract.

Arsenal's Leno replacement to join in the summer from MLS

Mikel Arteta has already signed a back-up to Aaron Ramsdale. Matt Turner of the New England Revolution from the MLS is set to arrive at the Emirates after the current season in America is over. According to Transfermarkt, the USMNT international will join Arsenal in a move worth €6.36m.

He has spent a significant chunk of his time on the treatment table this year due to a hairline crack in foot, but returned to action in May. From being a regular starter at New England Revolution to challenging for the starting spot in Arteta's side, Turner might be risking his spot in the national team at the World Cup later this year.

