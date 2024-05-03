Arsenal lose 'Invincibles' branding rights after former Gunner acquires branding rights for £30,000

Arsenal have lost their branding rights for the 'Invincibles' name as club legend Jens Lehmann has purchased them, according to the Daily Mail.

The Gunners went on a historic unbeaten run in the 2003-04 Premier League campaign to win the title in extraordinary fashion. Lehmann played a crucial role in the north Londoners' triumph, playing every single game.

The German has revealed that he secured the rights for the trademark 'Invincibles' name for £30,000 back in 2022. He plans to set up a company with players and staff members, including Wenger, ahead of the 20th anniversary of Arsenal's iconic achievement.

He said (via The Guardian):

“I had the idea because the name ‘Invincibles’ becomes more and more popular approaching the 20th anniversary. Nobody had it, so I was looking into it. I was ready to get the branding rights for our group, so everybody who’s using it is violating our brand.

"The club were probably a little surprised because nobody thought about having the brand name registered. At least they know it’s now being controlled."

The former Arsenal shot-stopper added:

“We have 28 players and 12 staff members, which includes the boss. The company has not been set up yet because we’re still preparing. There will be one or two events here very soon where we give something back to the people. Everybody will be a shareholder of the company. It’s easier to get all the members of our group in one company because you have costs and income created."

Jens Lehmann registered 200 appearances for the Gunners during his playing days, maintaining 80 clean sheets.

"It’s not in their own hands anymore" - Jens Lehmann explains why Arsenal won't win the league this season

Jens Lehmann believes Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is too cautious in his approach to win the Premier League this season. The German highlighted the current squad's weaknesses while comparing them to the Invincibles side he was a part of.

The Gunners have been in exceptional form this season under Arteta, scoring 85 goals and winning 25 out of their 35 league games so far. The north Londoners are provisionally a point ahead of second-placed Manchester City, who have a game in hand.

While Arsenal seek an end to their 20-year wait for a league title this season, Lehmann insists that his former club no longer have control over the title race. He said (via Caught Offside):

“Physically, they run a lot more and have more high intensity runs but they don’t play faster than us because we were a one-touch team. They all take three, four touches at a time. And if you’re too cautious in football, you can’t win trophies."

“Most of the time, the bravest teams win the league. I would love them to win the title but that has cost them in certain games. It’s 20 years since we won the league and I hope Arsenal win but it’s not in their own hands anymore and that’s a weakness.”

The Gunners will next host Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday, May 4.