Arsenal make €50 million bid to sign Premier League attacker: Reports

Arsenal have reportedly made a bid to sign Gabriel Jesus from Premier League champions Manchester City this summer.

A report by Goal.com revealed that the Gunners have placed a bid of €50m for the Brazil international. However, Manchester City are said to be holding on to their request of €60m for the former Palmeiras man.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are also said to be interested in his services.

Jesus is under contract with Manchester City until June 2023 and is yet to sign an extension with Pep Guardiola's side. This means he is free to talk to other clubs and agree a pre-contract in January 2023 if he stays at the club this summer.

The club will be keen to sell him this summer, rather than lose him for free next year.

Erling Haaland's arrival at the Etihad has pushed Jesus down the pecking order and the Brazil international is unsure of his place in the team.

In light of this, a move away could be beneficial to his career and his agents were also recently spotted in London.

Real Madrid are also in the market for a forward. Manager Carlo Ancelotti is also interested in signing Jesus and made contact with him to display this as well.

Concrete interest from Real Madrid could foil Arsenal's quest to sign Gabriel Jesus

Gabriel Jesus will be out of contract next year

Real Madrid have a special affinity for Brazilian players, with all-time greats like Ronaldo Nazario, Roberto Carlos and Kaka having donned the famous all-white.

The relationship has persisted in recent times. Selecao regulars like Casemiro, Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo are currently on the books at the Santiago Bernabeu. Club legend Marcelo was also a regular for Brazil for over a decade and is likely to leave the Spanish capital this summer as a bonafide club legend.

These players could play a role in convincing their compatriot to come join them in the Iberian nation.

Real Madrid is also the biggest club in the world and arguably every player has dreams of one day representing the club.

If the Spanish champions intensify their pursuit of Jesus, Arsenal might face a real battle to win the race for the Brazilian's signature.

However, intense competition for places in attack under Ancelotti could yet work in the Gunners' favor.

Jesus would all-but-be guaranteed a spot in the starting lineup at Arsenal, which might not be the case at the Bernabeu.

