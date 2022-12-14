Arsenal make contact to sign striker who has also been linked with PSG and Manchester United: Reports

According to Tuttosport, as reported by Caughtoffside, Arsenal have made contact with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Manchester United target Dusan Vlahovic. The Serbian international is yet to reach his peak for Juventus since signing from Fiorentina in January 2022.

Vlahovic has scored 16 goals and provided four assists in 36 games for the Old Lady since joining the Turin-based club. He also found the back of the net against Switzerland in the penultimate group game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Arsenal received a major blow as Gabriel Jesus had to undergo surgery after sustaining an injury while being away on duty with Brazil during the World Cup in Qatar.

Jesus has been fundamental to Mikel Arteta's side's success so far this season. Since joining from Manchester City during the summer transfer window, he has scored five goals and provided seven assists in 20 games for the Gunners.

With Jesus out possibly for a few months, adding Vlahovic to their ranks will certainly be a good move for the Gunners. Whether the Serbian accepts the offer remains to be seen.

Arsenal Buzz @ArsenalBuzzCom #afc 🗞️| Ben Jacobs reports there’s a genuine possibility Dusan Vlahovic will leave Juventus in 2023, with a January exit not ruled out. Several top clubs are in touch with the player's agent, and it remains to be seen whether #Arsenal will try for the striker again. [ @JacobsBen 🗞️| Ben Jacobs reports there’s a genuine possibility Dusan Vlahovic will leave Juventus in 2023, with a January exit not ruled out. Several top clubs are in touch with the player's agent, and it remains to be seen whether #Arsenal will try for the striker again. [@JacobsBen] #afc

The north London-based club will have to face stern competition in a bid to secure Vlahovic's signature. PSG and Manchester United are also keen to sign Vlahovic and bolster their attack.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta shared his assessment of the trip to Dubai

Mikel Arteta

Arsenal did a mid-season training camp in Dubai as they wanted to keep the players fit and ready during the FIFA World Cup break. Arteta's side defeated both Olympique Lyon and AC Milan in the Dubai Super Cup.

Speaking to the media after the game against Milan, Arteta shared his assessment of the trip. The Spaniard said (via the club's official website):

"We have to raise the standards. We discussed the things that we are doing really well, and it is not a coincidence the way we have been performing, but if we want to challenge at the top, we have to improve certain things. We’ve been lucky because we’ve brought a lot of kids here, but what they have done is not only maintain the standards, but increase them, so I want to say thank you so much to them because they have been key in this camp to have a successful period in training and compete in the competition."

Get Argentina vs Croatia Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes