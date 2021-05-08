Arsenal make decision regarding Mikel Arteta's future - Reports

Mikel Arteta’s future at Arsenal is secure as the club’s owner Stan Kroenke has reportedly made up his mind to give the Spaniard another transfer window.

There was a lot of talk about Arteta’s future after Arsenal’s exit from the Europa League last Thursday.

The Gunners put in a dull performance against Villarreal in the second leg of their Europa League semi-final tie. They relinquished their only chance of winning a trophy and their best chance of qualifying for the Champions League next season.

Arsenal are on course for their worst season in nearly 20 years, and there is a lot of pressure on Arteta and the club owners.

🗣"I take full responsibility for my part for sure since I arrived here."



Mikel Arteta reacts to Arsenal being knocked out of the Europa League and says he takes responsibility for certain decisions made pic.twitter.com/PWprewpv7Q — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 7, 2021

As per the Daily Mirror (via Team Talk), however, Stan Kroenke will give Arteta another chance to freshen up the squad and sign the players he wants in the summer.

Considering Arsenal will most likely be without European football next season, signing top players will be harder this summer.

Arsenal need to end the season on a high

The Gunners have won just one of their last five games in all competitions and have dropped down to ninth in the Premier League.

With four games remaining, Arsenal can still make it to the Europa League positions but need to show some consistency.

Mikel Arteta says the time has come to be "ruthless" as Arsenal prepare to overhaul their squad this summer.



"We have not been competing with the top clubs in this country for five years... We have to be ruthless. There is no time to waste and there is a lot to do." #AFC — Sam Dean (@SamJDean) May 7, 2021

Arteta has admitted that he and the Arsenal players are hurting but believes that he is still the right man to lead the Gunners. He said:

“What I felt Thursday night was a deep pain. The moment the club is in at the moment, I had a feeling that if we could take the team to the final, it could be a great turning point."

“I felt that responsibility and I was so eager to achieve that. I knew it could be a defining moment. Not being able to achieve it, has been really tough personally obviously.

He added:

“I know that we have disappointed a lot of people as well, and that really hurts. We want to give the best to everybody but one thing I made clear is that to do what we want to do. I have no doubts that we are going to achieve it. If not, I wouldn’t be sat here."