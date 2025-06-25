Arsenal make decision regarding Thomas Partey's future amid links with midfielder from rival London club: Reports

According to a report by Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal have decided to let Thomas Partey leave the club in the summer on a free transfer. The Gunners are interested in replacing the Ghanaian with Brentford midfielder Christian Norgaard in the transfer window.

Partey joined the north London side from Atletico Madrid, five years ago in the summer of 2020 for a reported €50 million fee. He has scored nine times and provided seven assists in 167 games for Mikel Arteta, but has failed to help the Gunners to a major trophy or even a cup final during his time at the club.

His potential replacement, while a year younger, has played in England for a year more. Norgaard joined the Bees in the summer of 2019 from Fiorentina for a reported €3.5 million and helped the London side to mid-table security with 13 goals and 18 assists in 196 games.

Arsenal have come second in three consecutive Premier League campaigns and look poised to mount another challenge for the title to end their two-decade wait to be crowned champions of English football with their business this summer window.

Arsenal star’s mother plays down Real Madrid interest

The mother of Arsenal star Myles Lewis-Skelly, Marcia Lewis, has played down rumors linking the defender with a move to Real Madrid. The teenager has been phenomenal for the Gunners and has already been linked with a move to the Spanish giants after his impressive displays in the last campaign.

Los Merengues are reportedly interested in taking advantage of any opportunity to pounce and sign the defender on a free transfer due to the Englishman being out of contract in 2026.

Discussing her son’s future in a recent discussion with Ed Aarons of the Guardian, Lewis said via the Daily Cannon:

“Rumours are rumours, aren’t they? I mean, everyone would always have something to say, you know; that’s fine. We don’t engage in all of that. Myles is enjoying his football. I would want him to enjoy his football wherever he goes, at whatever stage. And, you know, that’s the most important thing.”

Lewis-Skelly came through Arsenal's famed Hale End Academy production line and has already bagged his first goal and two assists in 39 first team appearances. The Englishman is expected to extend his deal with the Gunners before the start of the new season.

