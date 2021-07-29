Arsenal make move for Juventus forward - Reports

Arsenal and Juventus could be set for some real showdown this summer. The Gunners are said to be pulling the strings to snap up one of the Bianconeri's most promising talents.

According to reports, the London-based outfit have made some moves to sign Juventus forward Dejan Kulusevski in recent weeks. Arsenal are believed to have made enquiries about the player but didn't get a favorable response from his club.

The story mentions that Juventus are not considering the sale of Kulusevski and have informed his entourage that they won't allow him to leave the Allianz Stadium this summer.

The likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City and Liverpool are said to have also shown interest in the attacker. The three Premier League giants have reportedly made approaches of their own already and have all been snubbed.

Meanwhile, Arsenal maintain their interest in the player as Mikel Arteta sees him as a good fit for his system at the Emirates. But a potential transfer remains complicated given the Bianconeri's no-sale stance.

Kulusevski joined Juventus in January 2020 and was allowed to spend the rest of the 2019/2020 campaign on loan at Parma, where he bagged 10 goals and nine assists in 36 Serie A appearances.

The attacker has a contract with Juve until June 30, 2025. The Bianconeri apparently have him in their future plans but it is unlikely he will be given a significant role in the team, with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Federico Chiesa and Alvaro Morata all ahead of him in the pecking order.

The forward bagged seven goals and seven assists for Juventus last term

What next for Arsenal after Juventus snub?

Arsenal need the transfer window more than anyone following their mediocre performances last term. The Gunners endured a humiliating outing, finishing in eighth spot in the Premier League table. As a result, they won't participate in any European tournament next season.

In the coming weeks, the Gunners are expected to restructure their squad with new arrivals from the transfer market. Although they've already signed Nuno Tavares and Albert Lokonga from Benfica and Anderlecht respectively, they still need to do more to turn the tables next term.

Fortunately, the likes of Sead Kolasinac, Matteo Guendouzi, Lucas Torreira and William Salliba have all returned from their respective loan stints. They just need a few more signings and a good team chemistry to be ready.

