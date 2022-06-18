Arsenal make second bid for 24-year-old Argentina international: Reports

Arsenal are persisting in their approach to signing Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez and look determined to bring him to north London. After having their first bid rejected by the Dutch club, the Gunners are reportedly back with a second bid for him. Mikel Arteta is determined to strengthen his squad in every department and it appears that the 24-year-old is his priority to bolster their defense.

The Daily Mail reports that Arsenal's first offer was worth £25 million. However, with Ajax refusing to engage in any conversations for that price, the Gunners have tabled a bid of £30 million.

Martinez is a versatile defender and being technically solid, his profile suits Arteta's system. He can play in both centre-back and left-back positions.

With Keiran Tierney having been injury prone and Nuno Tavares lacking a defensive solidity, the Argentine's signing makes complete sense for Arsenal. Last season, the Ajax defender averaged 1.9 tackles and 1.8 interceptions per 90 minutes in his 37 appearances across competitions.

Both those figures are better than what Tierney and Tavares managed in the 2021-22 campaign. The left-footed Argentine, nicknamed 'The Butcher', is comfortable with the ball at his feet. He is fully capable of driving out of defense and progressing the game forward.

The nickname also signifies his style of play which is physical and aggressive and is capable of adding a real character to Arsenal's backline. Martinez won the Ajax 'Player of the Year' award last season and the Eredevisie giants are well aware that they will have multiple offers for him.

Barcelona to challenge Arsenal for the signature of 'The Butcher'

Ajax have received the Gunners' improved offer worth £30 million. However, they have yet to respond as the Dutch side are aware that Barcelona too hold an interest in Martinez. They believe instigating a bidding war could help them secure a higher fee for the Argetnine valued at €32 million.

However, the north London club will consider themselves to be at an advantage if it is solely a matter of money. This is because of the Catalans' poor financial state. Mikel Arteta would therefore be hopeful that outbidding Xavi Hernandez's side for Martinez's signature shouldn't be a big problem.

