Arsenal to make the signing of French superstar a 'big priority' this summer - Reports

Arsenal will reportedly be 'going full throttle' to sign Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga this summer. The Gunners will look to put a poor 2020-21 campaign behind them by signing one of the most sought after young talents in world football.

According to Le10Sport, Arsenal are 'putting everything in place' to be perfectly positioned for the 18-year-old Frenchman. The north London club will look to open negotiations with Camavinga's agent Jonathan Barnett when the transfer window opens this summer.

Eduardo Camavinga is considered to be one of the brightest prospects in Europe. The midfielder made his debut for Rennes in the 2018-19 season at the age of 16.

The Frenchman immediately became a key member of the Ligue 1 side's squad and put in a number of impressive performances.

He continued his good form into the 2019-20 campaign and was rewarded for his consistent performances with a call-up to the French national team in 2020.

Camavinga was heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid and PSG last summer, but opted to stay at Rennes and continue his development. The teenager is now reportedly ready to make the move to one of Europe's elite clubs.

Arsenal are rumored to be ready to join the race to sign Camavinga this summer. The Gunners have endured a dismal season under the management of Mikel Arteta.

They are currently in ninth place in the Premier League table, and were knocked out by Villarreal at the semi-final stage of the Europa League last week.

Arsenal could look to part ways with Arteta at the end of the season, and are also reportedly plotting a squad overhaul this summer.

The Gunners could sell a number of their stars. The club will look to sign some big-name players in the transfer window to put themselves in position to fight for a Champions League place next season.

Arsenal will need to raise funds from sales if they are to sign Eduardo Camavinga

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal will be able to match Rennes' £50 million valuation of Eduardo Camavinga. The Gunners have always worked on a tight budget over the last decade and a half in the transfer window.

Arsenal will need to part ways with a number of their fringe players to raise funds and create space in their wage bill if they are to sign Camavinga.