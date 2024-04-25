Arsenal or Man City? Micah Richards predicts Premier League winner after Liverpool’s loss to Everton

Football pundit Micah Richards has predicted Manchester City will win the Premier League title this season following Liverpool's 0-2 defeat to Everton at Goodison Park on Wednesday, April 24.

This season's Premier League title race has given fans no time to look elsewhere, with Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City continuing to face off for the prize.

The fight took a different turn as the Reds dropped three points in the Merseyside derby. Jurgen Klopp's men have now fallen back in the race, with Arsenal and Manchester City having improved chances of going all the way.

Although the Gunners have made a huge statement with a 5-0 battering of Chelsea in the midweek, Micah Richards believes City have the edge in the title race.

"It’s hotting up. It’s great! You look at Arsenal’s fixtures there and Spurs away which is Sunday is going to be difficult and then Man United away," Richards said on BBC's Match of the Day.

“You look at City who have Spurs away as well, but the rest of those games you are thinking they will probably win. Spurs away, their record there is not that great in recent time, it’s hotting up. But I just think Man City have the edge,” added the Englishman.

The Reds have now won just two of their last six games across all competitions, losing three and drawing one.

How the Premier League table looks following Liverpool's loss

As it stands, Arsenal sit at the top of the Premier League table with 77 points in 34 games, having recorded 24 wins, five draws and five defeats. Liverpool are second with 74 points, having won 22, drawn eight and lost four of their 34 matches.

Meanwhile, Manchester City currently occupy the third spot with 73 points. However, they have two matches in hand, which will propel them to the summit if they win. So far, they have won 22, drawn seven and lost three of their 32 games.

Up next, the Cityzens will take on Brighton and Hove Albion away from home on Thursday, April 25. Arsenal will face Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane at the weekend while Liverpool will go head-to-head with West Ham United at the London Stadium.