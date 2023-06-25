Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta breaks silence on rumors that he could take PSG job

Mikel Arteta has claimed that he is happy at Arsenal amid rumors of interest from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The Ligue 1 side are reportedly in the market for a manager after deciding that their project wasn't working under Christophe Galtier.

As per a report in RMC Sport, Arteta was approached by PSG earlier this summer, but he turned down their offer. The Spaniard wants to stay in the Premer League and guide the Gunners to glory again.

While speaking to FIFA, Arteta did not dismiss reports that he had an offer from PSG. He insisted that he was happy with the Gunners and said:

"I can only say that I am happy at Arsenal. I feel loved, valued by our owners, Stan and Josh [the two Kroenkes], and I have a lot to do here at this club. I am happy and tremendously grateful to be at Arsenal."

PSG are yet to confirm the sacking of Christophe Galtier. Reports suggest Luis Enrique is leading the chase to become the new manager at PSG.

Rio Ferdinand links Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta to Real Madrid

Rio Ferdinand has claimed that Real Madrid are keeping tabs on Mikel Arteta. He added that they see him as a replacement for Carlo Ancelotti and will make a move once the Italian leaves.

Speaking on his Vibe with Five podcast, Ferdinand said:

"You have got to keep Arteta, first and foremost, I heard something. I heard that Real Madrid and when they come knocking. I heard Ancelotti, Don Carlo, the eyebrow has said that he might be getting off and that Arteta is looking to go to Real Madrid. But that's the rumour on the streets. The streets are talking. I hope he stays."

Carlo Ancelotti has a contract until the end of the 2023/24 season and he wants to see out his contract. Julian Nagelsmann and Xabi Alonso have also been linked with the Los Blancos managerial post.

