Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta chooses 2 players to join Martin Odegaard as part of 'leadership group' - Reports

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has nominated midfielder Granit Xhaka and striker Gabriel Jesus to form a leadership group with new captain Martin Odegaard, as per The Athletic journalist David Ornstein.

Odegaard, who leads Norway in international football, was appointed as the new Gunners captain last month. After the departure of former captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette was handed the armband in the second half of last season.

Meanwhile, both Xhaka and Jesus have had a brilliant start to the new season. While the Swiss contributed a goal and an assist, Jesus scored a brace in the Gunners' 4-2 win over Leicester City at the Emirates on August 13.

In his column, Ornstein said that Xhaka and Jesus are set to share the responsibility of leadership in the dressing room. He wrote:

"Along with Odegaard, they will form the core of Arsenal's leadership group, and are set to accept the responsibility of wearing the armband in the Norwegian's absence."

He continued:

"Along with Odegaard and these two deputies, Arteta intends to engage a wider group of the club’s senior players in continuous dialogue throughout the season to help engender a sense of shared responsibility."

Xhaka joined the north London outfit from Borussia Monchengladbach in the summer of 2016 for £35 million. He was appointed the club captain after the exit of defender Laurent Koscielny. However, he was stripped of the captaincy by former manager Unai Emery after swearing at fans during the 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace in 2019.

However, after mending his relationship with fans over the last two years, Xhaka now a core member of the squad. In an interview earlier this month, the 29-year-old explained how he hopes to lead his teammates this season. He said (via Football365):

"I don't believe a lot in the armband. I have a lot of good relationships with the guys. It doesn't matter what nationality they are. If they need me, they know I am always here trying to help with the experiences I already had."

Arsenal will next lock horns with Scott Parker's Bournemouth, who lost 4-0 to Manchester City recently, away from home on August 20.

Arsenal @Arsenal That Monday morning feeling after a weekend win 🫶 That Monday morning feeling after a weekend win 🫶 https://t.co/K2aFgRH9hY

Micah Richards lauds Gabriel Jesus after Arsenal's victory against Leicester City

Speaking on Match of the Day (via Metro), Richards lauded new signing Gabriel Jesus' performance against the Foxes. He said:

"He was sensational. Everything he did was brilliant. I watched him at Manchester City, but at Arsenal, he seems a different player. He seems a lot more confident."

"He has got everything in his game. He popped up in so many positions; he's alert in the box. His all-round game was brilliant. A great day for him; it really was."

Jesus arrived from Manchester City for £45 million earlier this summer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav