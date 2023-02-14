Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta issues update on Gabriel Jesus' potential return to squad

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has said that Gabriel Jesus' return from injury is going well. The Brazilian striker has not featured for the Gunners for nearly three months prior to the FIFA World Cup.

Jesus picked up a serious knee injury during the international tournament with Brazil and underwent surgery. Arteta couldn't give a timeframe for when the forward would be returning but said he's on the right track. The Spanish coach stated (via football.london):

"Doing really well he’s been doing quite a lot of work on the ball already and his rehab is going well."

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣 "Gabi is doing really well, he keeps pushing everybody."



The former Manchester City striker was in fine form before he incurred the injury. He has scored five goals and provided seven assists in 20 games across competitions. He has been instrumental in Arsenal's rise to the top of the Premier League table.

Jesus will be frustrated about missing Arteta's side's top-of-the-table clash with his former club City on Wednesday (February 15). It would have been the first time he's played against his old employers since his £45 million move to the Emirates last summer.

The Brazilian filled Gunners fans with optimism over his recovery by posting an image of himself doing skills on his Twitter account with the caption:

"I miss you."

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola lauds Arsenal ahead of title clash at the Emirates

Pep Guardiola on the importance of Wednesday's encounter with Arsenal.

Arsenal host City at the Emirates in a match that may have title implications come the end of the season. The Gunners hold a three-point lead over Guardiola's men with a game in hand.

The Cityzens can move level if they manage to become the first Premier League side to win away at the Emirates on Wednesday. Guardiola took the time to praise Arsenal as the best team in the league. He said in his pre-match press conference (via Manchester Evening News):

"So far they are the best team in the Premier League. We felt it a couple of weeks ago. The commitment, they are sharp. It will be a big, big battle. In the departments, you have to be ready."

The Gunners have lost just twice in the league, winning 16 of 21 games. Meanwhile, City have lost four times, winning 15 of 22 matches. Guardiola added that tomorrow's game against his side's title rivals was an important one:

"I do not truly believe one week ago we are out of form and now we're back in form. Every game is different, you can play good and win and everything is perfect but tomorrow you could lose. Many games to play. Tomorrow is an important one, everyone knows it, and we'll try to do our best."

Guardiola has a phenomenal record against Arteta, winning six of seven encounters. He has beaten the Gunners 18 times out of 25 matches, losing four.

