Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta makes VAR admission after Fabio Vieira red card against Burnley

Arsenal's Mikel Arteta has conceded that the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) was correct in its decision to send off Fabio Vieira during their 3-1 victory over Burnley.

After the midfielder's rash challenge on Josh Brownhill, referee Michael Oliver made a swift decision to issue a red card, a call that was supported by VAR.

Despite initial protests from the Gunners on the field and in the stadium, manager Arteta expressed no dissatisfaction post-match about the decision. He stated during his press conference after the win (via Football London):

“And with the red card… yes, VAR was right. The referee was right. Good decision.”

Arteta's acceptance marks a stark departure from his previous stance on VAR in recent days. His comments come just a week after a vehement critique of the technology, following a controversial goal in Arsenal's match against Newcastle.

The Spanish tactician had labelled the decision to allow Newcastle's goal as "embarrassing" and "an absolute disgrace," expressing extreme discontent. During his criticism, he stated (via Daily Express):

"I feel sick to be part of this. I feel sick. It’s not a goal, it’s not a goal.”

Despite the setback against Burnley, the Gunners managed to maintain their lead, securing a crucial win with 10 men on the field. This victory places them on par with Manchester City in terms of points at the top of the league table (27), though the Cityzens have a game in hand.

Arsenal triumph over Burnley in a hard-fought encounter

In a pivotal match at the Emirates Stadium, Arsenal emerged victorious with a 3-1 win against Burnley, elevating them to near the top of the Premier League table.

This win was especially significant following their first defeat this season, against Newcastle last weekend, marking a much-needed comeback for Mikel Arteta's team.

The game's momentum shifted in the Gunners' favour just before half-time, thanks to Leandro Trossard's header, giving the Gunners a crucial lead. However, Burnley's Josh Brownhill levelled the score early in the second half (54'), briefly rattling their confidence.

Arsenal responded assertively to this setback. William Saliba's powerful header from a corner reclaimed the lead for the Gunners (57'). Then, a volley from Oleksandr Zinchenko, following another corner, further solidified their advantage (74').

Despite a late red card for substitute Fabio Vieira, the Gunners maintained their lead with a reduced squad.

Arsenal's formidable form this season has seen them have 27 points from their first 12 games. Conversely, Burnley's defeat marks a troubling trend, as they have now lost five consecutive league games.