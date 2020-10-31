Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta praises Manchester United forwards ahead of bumper clash at Old Trafford 

Manchester United will host Arsenal on Sunday in the marquee clash of matchday 7 and Mikel Arteta has stated his admiration for the Red Devils frontline.

The Old Trafford outfit started their Premier League campaign poorly, suffering consecutive home defeats to Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur. Their Champions League exploits, however, have been more straightforward.

Having been drawn in what was hypothetically the 'Group of Death,' many opined that Manchester United would struggle in a group also containing last year's finalists Paris Saint-Germain and Bundesliga toppers RB Leipzig.

However, Ole Gunnar Solksjaer's side have put paid to those predictions with a 100% record, having followed up a 2-1 away win in Paris on the opening day with a 5-0 walloping of Leipzig at Old Trafford.

Marcus Rashford was the star of the show, stepping off the bench to score a first career hat-trick in the demolition, for which he went into the record books and was named the competition's player of the week.

Mikel Arteta praises Manchester United forwards, eager to end Arsenal's poor run at Old Trafford

Arsenal have their work cut out for them against the Red Devils' front three

Last season saw the breakout of United's young forwards, with Anthony Martial, Rashford and Mason Greenwood combining for a total of 64 goals in all competitions.

The Arsenal manager is well aware of the threat posed by the Manchester United attack and he said as much in his pre-match press conference.

"They create really good relationships and they're all very different,"

"They glide together, have really good understanding and chemistry on the pitch. You can see that.

''Since the lockdown, Ole has managed to improve that a lot and you can see that at the end of [last] season, the amount of goals and types of goals they were scoring. They're a threat.

"They can play two or three different formations... they've been changing some things because of the opponents, because of the quality of players they have and sometimes to change the game in certain moments.

"We have to be prepared for that because they have that adaptability, they have a big squad and up front they have a lot of options to do different things."

Arsenal are currently on a poor run at Old Trafford, with the Gunners not having won at the home of their domestic rivals since 2006. Arteta said that this is something the North London club are aiming to put an end to.

"I want to believe we're getting closer to getting the win there,"

"For sure our mindset is going to be to go there and win. That's the approach we're going to have and the gameplay we're going to put in place."

Neither Manchester United nor Arsenal have started the season brightly, with the Red Devils currently occupying 15th spot, having won just two matches from their opening five games. The Gunners, on the other hand, are 11th in the table with three wins from six matches.

