Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta provides injury update on 2 stars after 4-0 Chelsea win

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has provided an injury update on right-back Takehiro Tomiyasu and new signing Fabio Vieira.

The pair flew to the US as part of the Gunners' preseason tour, but neither played any part in their games against Everton, Orlando City and Chelsea.

Arsenal's perfect preseason continues after beating Chelsea 4-0

Tomiyasu enjoyed an excellent debut campaign at the Emirates Stadium last season, but did miss several chunks of the season due to injury. The Japanese defender missed nine games over two months. Vieira, who joined Arsenal this summer from Porto in a deal potentially worth up to €40 million (according to The Athletic), has been spotted wearing a protective boot.





Fabio is in a protective boot.

Speaking after his side's impressive 4-0 win over Chelsea, Arteta claimed he was hopeful that the duo would be back in action soon. As quoted by The Evening Standard, the Spaniard proclaimed:

“Tomi is really close to start doing some training sessions. Hopefully next week and Fabio is probably a little bit longer.

“I think he needs another week or so before he starts with the team but he’s been working hard and he’s been really unlucky to start his Arsenal career in this way but again he’s fitting in well.”

Mikel Arteta confirms Arsenal want to strengthen their squad depth this summer

The Gunners have already secured five players during the current window, most notably Manchester City pair Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Injuries towards the back end of the most recent campaign arguably cost Arsenal a Champions League place. The cover they had for injuries to the likes of Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney was simply not good enough.

The club have attempted to address the issue across the summer, but Arteta has now claimed that their business may not be done. Speaking after the victory over Chelsea, Arteta proclaimed (as per Football.London):

"You can see that we are still a little bit short in some positions for the way we want to play. It is something we are trying to address."

The report also claims that several squad players are free to leave North London if they receive a suitable offer. This includes Bernd Leno, Hector Bellerin, Pablo Mari, Lucas Torreira and Nicolas Pepe.

















This was exactly what cost us top 4 last season.

The Gunners face another pre-season game against Sevilla next week before opening their Premier League campaign against Crystal Palace on Saturday, 5 August.

