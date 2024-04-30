Arsenal or Manchester City? Emmanuel Adebayor names his favourites to win the Premier League this season

Former Arsenal striker Emmanuel Adebayor has shared his thoughts on the Premier League title race between the Gunners and Manchester City.

The two sides are separated by just one point after 35 games, but the Gunners (80) have played a game more than Pep Guardiola's City. The Cityzens are in rousing form, though, going unbeaten in 19 games, winning 15, including the last five, while the Gunners have won three on the trot.

On Premier League Productions, Adebayor said that it's advantage City in the title race, as they have been in this situation and done it before, unlike the Gunners.

"Anything is possible with Arsenal because we all know how good they can play. This team is very young and very talented. But am I sure they're going to get nine points? I'm not sure. Anything can happen. We saw a couple of weeks ago they lost at home to Aston Villa."

He added:

"Whereas if you ask me can Man City win their next 20 games I would say yes because they have proved they can do it. Arsenal are looking better and stronger, but I'm not sure they are going to win their last three games."

Guardiola's side are seeking an unprecedented four-peat, having won five of the last six titles, while the Gunners are seeking to snap a 20-year league title drought after coming close to ending it last season.

What's next for Arsenal and Manchester City?

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta

Both Arsenal and Manchester City are in the midst of superb campaigns as they tussle for the Premier League title race.

While the Gunners lost early in both domestic cups, they made the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals for the first time in 14 years (lost to Bayern Munich).

Meanwhile, the Cityzens' bid for back-to-back trebles was ended by 14-time winners Real Madrid on penalties in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. However, they are on course to win the domestic double, having reached the FA Cup final.

Before that, though, Manchester City continue their bid for the Premier League title at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday (May 4). The Gunners, meanwhile, take on Bournemouth at home on the same day.