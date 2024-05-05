Arsenal or Manchester City? Ian Wright names his favorites to win the PL this season

Arsenal icon Ian Wright has backed Manchester City to win the Premier League this season ahead of his former club.

The Gunners and the Cityzens battled it out in an entertaining title race last season. Mikel Arteta's side dominated the top of the table for a whopping 248 days. However, they suffered a string of disappointing results in the final stretch of the campaign and City defended their crown.

With just two games left to go this campaign, Arsenal find themselves once again at the top of the league standings. They have been in extraordinary form this season, scoring 88 goals and winning 26 games. The north Londoners are a point ahead of Manchester City in the table but the reigning English champions have a game in hand. Pep Guardiola's men have been in excellent form as well, netting 87 times in the league.

Wright was discussing the title race on Match of the Day on Saturday. This was after Arsenal's 3-0 win over Bournemouth and City's 5-1 victory against Wolverhampton Wanderers, both at their respective homes.

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jermaine Jenas said on the show (as quoted by Metro):

"I just think Man City are too strong, they are going to go all the way I think."

To which, Wright responded:

"Yeah, it looks like it, they are so strong."

The Cityzens will next face Fulham on May 11 while the Gunners take on Manchester United the following day, both away.

"Because goal difference is not possible" - Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola offers thoughts on title race against Arsenal

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has admitted that his side have to win their remaining fixtures to defend the title this season. The Spaniard stated that City cannot secure the trophy if they end up finishing with the same number of points Arsenal does.

The Cityzens are six goals behind the Gunners in terms of goal difference, meaning a tie would likely seal the title for Arsenal. Manchester City have Fulham (A), Tottenham Hotspur (A), and West Ham United (H) left to play this season.

Speaking after City's 5-1 thrashing of Wolves yesterday, which saw four goals from Erling Haaland, Guardiola highlighted how imperative it is for his side to win all their remaining games. The former Barcelona manager said (via Metro):

"We have to win at Fulham [next Saturday] at 12:30pm which is always difficult. And Spurs is always [difficult]."

He added:

"Because goal difference is not possible. We cannot draw. The way they [Arsenal] are playing since the winter break, it is incredible, the consistency and quality they have."

Arsenal have the best defense in the league this season, having conceded only 28 goals while City have conceded 33 goals.