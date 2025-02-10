Arsenal and Manchester United face competition from PSG for €60 million-rated striker - Reports

According to Fichajes.net (via PSG Talk), Arsenal and Manchester United could face competition from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for Atalanta striker Mateo Retegui. The Ligue 1 outfit are looking to bolster their attacking unit in the summer and have identified the Italian as a possible target.

Luis Enrique's side currently have only Gonaclo Ramos as the natural No. 9 in their squad. The Parisians loaned out Randal Kolo Mauni to Juventus in the summer and didn't bring in a like-for-like replacement. In recent times, Enrique has been forced to deploy Ousmanne Dembee as a false nine.

Kolo Muani's loan deal with Juventus is due to end in the summer. However, following a good start to life in Italy, there are reports that the Old Ladies are now looking to sign the Frenchman permanently. In his first match for the club, Kolo Muani recorded five goals.

Trending

A report by Tuttopspoet hinted that PSG are open to selling Kolo Mauni to the Italian side and have set an asking price of €70 million. Should the deal materialize, the French champions would need to bring in a replacement in the summer transfer window.

Fichajes.net reports that Mateo Retegui has emerged as one of the strikers on PSG's list. The 25-year-old has been in terrific form this season for Atalanta, netting 23 goals and four assists in 33 games across competitions. He recently scored four goals in the side's 5-0 trashing of Hellas Verona on February 8.

Premier League giants Arsenal and Manchester United are also reportedly interested in Retegui. Atalanta are aware of the interest in their forward and has reportedly put a €50 to €60 million tag on him.

Paul Merson urges Arsenal to sign former Tottenham Hotspur striker

Former Arsenal forward Paul Merson has urged the club to sign Bayern Munich forward Harry Kane after failing to land Alexander Isak or Ollie Watkins. The Gunners were reportedly interested in the duo during the just-concluded winter transfer window but did not recruit any forward into their fold.

Mikel Arteta will be keen to rope in a No. 9 in the summer as he only has Kai Havertz as a makeshift for that role. Gabriel Jesus, on the other hand, has failed to convince the coach since joining Arsenal from Manchester City in 2022.

Amid these issues, Merson called for Arsenal to make a move for Kane as the Englishman would be an ideal reinforcement. He said on Sky Sports (via GIVEMESPORT):

"I keep on saying Isak. I mean there's not a lot around. I'd go Harry Kane, I'd pay the £60 million for Harry Kane. 100%."

Kane, who left the Gunners' local rivals Tottenham to join Bayern Munich in 2023, was one of the most prolific strikers in the English top flight. He recorded 213 goals and 47 assists in 320 Premier League matches.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback