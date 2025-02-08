“I mean there’s not a lot around” - Paul Merson names striker Arsenal should sign as alternative to Alexander Isak and Ollie Watkins

Paul Merson believes Arsenal should try to sign Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane in the summer transfer window as they haven't been able to sign Alexander Isak or Ollie Watkins. The Gunners reportedly made a bid for Watkins in January, which was turned down by Aston Villa. Isak, on the other hand, could be prohibitively expensive as the Magpies are set to demand £125m.

Arsenal have been linked with a host of strikers as their only option in the position is Kai Havertz. Gabriel Jesus is out for the season with an ACL injury.

Amid these worries, Merson has claimed that the former Tottenham Hotspur striker would be the ideal reinforcement. Merson said on Sky Sports (via GIVEMESPORT):

"I keep on saying Isak. I mean there's not a lot around. I'd go Harry Kane, I'd pay the £60 million for Harry Kane. 100%."

Despite Merson's suggestions, it is unlikely that Kane would join the Gunners, given he represented their biggest rivals, Tottenham Hotspur. Kane made 435 senior appearances across competitions, bagging 280 goals and 61 assists.

The Englishman joined Bayern Munich in the summer of 2023 for a reported €95 million fee. Since moving to Allianz Arena, Kane has been in sublime form and has netted 28 goals in 28 matches in all competitions this season. As per reports, there is a £60 million release clause in Kane's agreement with Bayern, which will be activated this summer.

Former scout claims Ollie Watkins is open to Arsenal move in the summer

Former scout Mick Brown believes Arsenal target Ollie Watking is open to joining the Gunners in the summer. The north Londoners were linked with a move for the Aston Villa attacker in the January transfer window.

However, the England international remained at Villa Park, with second-choice striker Jhon Duran leaving for Al-Nassr. Speaking about Watkins' future, Brown said (via GIVEMESPORT):

"Watkins is an Arsenal fan, isn’t he. You don’t know how much that might play a part, or whether he’ll think now that he’s the nailed-on main man up front for Villa he’ll want to stay."

"But from what I hear, he’d be open to making that move in the summer."

Watkins has been consistent for the last couple of campaigns and has netted 11 goals and bagged nine assists across competitions this year. His contract with Aston Villa runs until the summer of 2028.

