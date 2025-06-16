Arsenal and Manchester United suffer blow as European giants launch bid for Viktor Gyokeres - Reports 

Juventus are preparing to sign Manchester United and Arsenal target Viktor Gyokeres this summer, according to reports. The Serie A side are plotting a €70 million move for the Sporting CP forward.

Gyokeres has developed into one of Europe's hottest prospects during his time at the Portuguese club. After joining the side in 2023 from Coventry City, the striker scored 43 goals (50 games) in his debut campaign.

Last season, Gyokeres racked up 54 goals in 52 outings across all competitions. The 27-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League, with Arsenal and Manchester United understood to be battling in the race for his signature.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently reported that Gyokeres prioritized a move to the Emirates over United, placing the Gunners in pole position to secure his services.

However, Juventus are now preparing to launch a bid worth €70 million in the next few days in an attempt to hijack the transfer, according to Corriere dello Sport. The Italian outfit may have to up their bid to match Sporting CP's valuation.

Gyokeres' contract with Sporting CP expires in 2028 but he has a release clause worth €100 million. The Portuguese outfit are willing to entertain offers worth €70 million plus a further €10 million in add-ons, per the aforementioned outlet.

Arsenal have been touted as his next destination, with Gyokeres turning down a reunion with Ruben Amorim at Manchester United. However, recent reports have suggested there have been issues in negotiations between the Gunners and Sporting CP over his potential transfer.

"I will speak when the time is right" - Arsenal and Manchester United-linked striker Viktor Gyokeres responds to Sporting CP president

Viktor Gyokeres has responded to Sporting CP president Frederico Varandas' comments about his future amid Arsenal and Manchester United links. The Swedish forward said he will provide an update when he feels right.

Amid speculation over Gyokeres' future, Varandas spoke to the media and shut down rumors linking the centre-forward to other clubs. He claimed that Sporting CP had never received an offer for the striker. Varandas said (via TribalFootball):

"I can guarantee that Viktor Gyokeres will not leave for 60 million euros plus 10 million euros because I never promised that. To this day, Sporting has not had an offer for Gyokeres — neither today nor last season.”

Gyokeres recently weighed in on the situation, writing on his Instagram story (via centredevils' X handle):

"There is a lot of talks at the moment, most of it is false. I will speak when the time is right."

