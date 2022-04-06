"Everything around the club is happening" - Emmanuel Petit picks his favorites for fourth place out of Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham 

Former France midfielder Emmanuel Petit has picked the favorites from Arsenal, Manchester United and Spurs for the fourth spot.

The former France international, who had a spell with both Chelsea and Arsenal, has suggested that his former clubs should manage to qualify for the Champions League.

We are witnessing a memorable Premier League season this time out. This season has produced a nail-biting title race. There's also a top-four race and a relegation scrap.

While Manchester City and Liverpool are fighting for the league title, the race for the top-four involves as many as six clubs.

Chelsea look to be in a rather comfortable position, though, with a five-point cushion over fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

However, Petit has insisted that the Blues have dropped 'so many points over the last few weeks'. He also said their top-four chances could depend on what 'they do against Real Madrid'.

Jonathan Veal @jonathandveal83 Undoubtedly there is going to be more twists and turns but this could be a pivotal weekend in the top four race, not least because of the swing in goal difference. Technically Tottenham’s top four hopes are now in their own hands. Going to be a fascinating and nervy run in #THFC Undoubtedly there is going to be more twists and turns but this could be a pivotal weekend in the top four race, not least because of the swing in goal difference. Technically Tottenham’s top four hopes are now in their own hands. Going to be a fascinating and nervy run in #THFC

The Frenchman has claimed that a lot is happening 'around the club' and that has impacted their performances on the pitch.

The 1998 world champion has suggested that Thomas Tuchel's side will feel the 'pressure' as they are no longer 'in the driving seat'.

Petit has tipped the Gunners to beat the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur for the fourth spot.

Petit told Getting Cassino:

"It depends on Chelsea because they have been dropping so many points over the last few weeks. So it depends what they do against Real Madrid. Everything around the club is happening."

"For weeks, they were good on the pitch, you had the feeling they weren’t impacted by what was happening around the club, but the pressure is now on Chelsea because they were in the driving seat and they’re now dropping points."

"There are four teams for two places in the top four, which means if Arsenal win their game in hand they’ll put more pressure on Chelsea. For me, Arsenal are in a very good position to get a Champions League spot."

Can Arsenal beat the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur for the fourth spot?

Arsenal had all the momentum until their 3-0 loss to Crystal Palace last week but they still have the upper hand on their top-four rivals.

Premier League @premierleague The race for top four is going down to the wire The race for top four is going down to the wire 👀 https://t.co/LCBu0pRjf0

Manchester United, in particular, have struggled in recent weeks. It would be highly unlikely for them to turn it around and clinch fourth place.

Spurs, however, look to be more capable of challenging their north London rivals for the final Champions League spot than Manchester United.

