“Arsenal mean business and Liverpool are still sleeping” - Ex-Reds star reacts to Kai Havertz’s big-money transfer

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique has reacted to Arsenal signing Kai Havertz and reportedly closing in on Declan Rice this summer.

The Gunners signed Havertz from London rivals Chelsea for £65 million. The forward joins the club after three years with the Blues, having joined them from Bayer Leverkusen for over £75 million in 2020. The German contributed 32 goals and 15 assists in 139 games for Chelsea.

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal are also set to sign West Ham United skipper Declan Rice. After having two bids rejected, their final bid worth £100 million plus £5 million add-ons has been accepted.

As Romano reported this on Twitter, Jose Enrique retweeted it with the caption:

"Him and havertz. Arsenal mean bussines. And we at Liverpool still sleeping"

While the Gunners look set to complete their second signing of the summer, Liverpool have made just one signing so far. They brought in midfielder Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion for £35 million.

The Argentine had an excellent 2022-23 campaign as he won the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He also helped Brighton qualify for the UEFA Europa League, contributing 10 goals and two assists in 35 Premier League games.

However, with the likes of Naby Keita and James Milner leaving the club, the Reds need more reinforcements, especially in midfield and defense. They have been linked with the likes of Manu Kone and Khephren Thuram (via Football.London).

Liverpool interested in signing Arsenal target this summer

As per Italian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, the Reds are interested in signing Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia, who has also been linked with Arsenal.

Tavolieri claimed that the Merseysiders have contacted Lavia's representatives and could make an offer soon. He also added that their relationship with Southampton might prove fruitful in getting a potential deal over the line.

He told The Redmen TV:

“What I can say is Liverpool are going ahead with the profile, they are still interested, and they have kept contact with the entourage of the player. They announced their intention to make an offer this summer. This is something quite concrete and huge. As I said in my tweet yesterday there are contacts with Southampton that can really help on the deal.”

Lavia, 19, made 35 appearances across competitions for Southampton last season and also contributed one goal and one assist. The Saints are demanding around £50 million for the Belgian, with Arsenal and Liverpool interested.

Poll : 0 votes