Arsenal meet representatives of PL breakout star as Gunners look to beat Chelsea and Manchester United to key signing: Reports 

Arsenal have met Liam Delap's representatives in an attempt to beat Premier League rivals Chelsea and Manchester United to the Englishman's signature. The Gunners want Delap as a backup to a more prolific and established striker up front.

According to Football Transfers (via Caught Offside), Arsenal's Sporting Director Andrea Berta has persuaded manager Mikel Arteta to reassess the club's transfer strategy. The Gunners initially wanted to sign RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko. However, with his asking price exceeding €80m, the club has started evaluating other options.

They have chalked out a plan to sign two prominent strikers this summer. One of their main targets is Viktor Gyokeres, who is seen as the primary solution to the club's goal-scoring issues. To complement him, they want to acquire the services of 22-year-old Delap.

Arsenal have communicated to the player that they are willing to meet his demands.

Liam Delap currently plays for Ipswich Town in the Premier League. In the ongoing campaign, he has scored 12 goals and provided two assists in 37 appearances across all competitions.

As per the same report, Chelsea and Manchester United are also monitoring his situation. Delap has a relegation release clause reportedly worth £30million in his contract, which will be activated this summer as Ipswich's relegation to the Championship has been confirmed.

Arsenal's problems at striker in the 2024-25 season

Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus, the main strikers at Arsenal, have spent most of the season on the sidelines due to injury. In their absence, Arteta has been forced to use Leandro Trossard and midfielder Mikel Merino in a central position.

None of their attacking players have reached double digits for goals in the ongoing league season. Havertz has nine goals, Trossard has eight, and Gabriel Martinelli is third with seven. Bukayo Saka has been more of a creator, providing 10 assists this season.

Such a situation has compelled Arsenal to consider signing a prolific number nine, leading to links with players like Gyokeres and Delap.

The Premier League hopes have ended for the Gunners, with Liverpool claiming their 20th title. However, they have a chance to win the UEFA Champions League. They are currently in the last-four and are all set to play the second leg of the semi-finals on May 7 against PSG at the Parc des Princes. They have to overturn a one-goal deficit in order to reach the final against Inter Milan.

