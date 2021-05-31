Arsenal midfielder breaks silence over his future amidst interest from AS Roma

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has explained that he is happy to attract interest from Jose Mourinho and AS Roma, but is fully focused on the upcoming Euros.

Xhaka has been linked with a move to AS Roma as Jose Mourinho, their new manager, is keen to strengthen their midfield and add the Swiss international.

The 28-year old’s current contract with Arsenal runs until 2023, and he was a key part of the team under Mikel Arteta last season.

Even though he has been criticized for his inconsistent displays, if played in the right system, he adds a lot to the team and Mourinho is hoping to sign him this summer.

Arsenal are working to sell players in the next days. OM are in advanced talks to sign Mattéo Guendouzi who’s coming back from Hertha Berlin loan spell. AS Roma are pushing to complete Granit Xhaka deal soon. Arsenal are open to sell Lucas Torreira too. 🔴 #AFC #OM @santi_j_fm — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 29, 2021

Xhaka, however, responded to all the transfer talk by saying that he is fully focused on doing well in the Euros next month.

“Of course I read [about the interest]. But now I'm one 100 per cent focused on the national team here," the 28-year-old told Blick.

"That's more important than Arsenal or rumours right now. I have another two years on my contract in London and Arsenal they know what they have in me. When the time comes to talk about a transfer, I'll be here."

Xhaka says Mourinho’s interest is a testament of the work he’s put in at Arsenal

After a tough spell under Unai Emery, Xhaka’s performances have improved under Mikel Arteta and his distribution from midfield is a key cog under the Spaniard.

The Gunners have looked worse without Xhaka in the team or in his favored role, and that shows how far he has come in the last 18 months.

Xhaka admitted that Mourinho’s interest in him was flattering, and it points to how hard he has been working at Arsenal.

Roma are in talks to sign Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) May 27, 2021

“To be honest, I didn't hear what Mourinho has said about me. But that makes you proud. Everyone knows Mourinho, knows what he has achieved. Mourinho knows how to win titles.

"You can now see what work I have done over the past few years."

With Dani Ceballos expected to leave Arsenal and return to Real Madrid, the Gunners will be lighter in the midfield department.

In such a scenario, it looks increasingly unlikely that they will sanction Xhaka’s departure before they sign a replacement this summer.

