Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice delivers one-word verdict on Liverpool and Manchester City as Premier League title race heats up

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice has offered his take on the Premier League title race between Liverpool and Manchester City.

After 27 games, Jurgen Klopp's side (60) lead City by four points, having played a game more, following their last-gasp 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest on Saturday (March 2). Susbstitute Darwin Nunez scored the winner in the ninth minute of stoppage time at the City Ground following an assist from Alexis Mac Allister.

The Cityzens, meanwhile, are in action at home to Manchester United on Sunday, hoping to return to within one point of the leaders. They are coming off a rousing 6-2 FA Cup fifth-round win at Luton Town in midweek following a narrow 1-0 league win at Bournemouth last weekend.

About the riveting title race brewing up - where the Gunners (58) are also in the mix - Rice described it as 'unbelievable', elaborating (Sky Sports via HITC):

“I hate watching it now, I hate watching it. I see the results, but I just try to focus on what we’re doing. We can’t control what others are doing.

“The league is so strong. City are unbelievable. Liverpool are unbelievable. Spurs have been unreal under Ange. Villa under Emery have been so good as well.”

The Gunners are next in action at Sheffield United on Monday (March 4).

How have Declan Rice's Arsenal fared against Liverpool and Manchester City this season?

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Declan Rice's Arsenal have continued from where they left off last season. After missing out on the league title to Manchester City despite leading for a record 248 days, Mikel Arteta's side are looking to end their two-decade drought.

The Gunners have fared well against both Liverpool and Manchester City - the two sides above them in the standings - this season. On matchday eight in October, Arteta's side beat City 1-0 at home.

Declan Rice and Co. then drew 1-1 with Liverpool at Anfield in December before winning the reverse 3-1 at the Emirates last month. The Gunners have won their last six league games, including that Reds win at the Emirates.

