Arsenal midfielder joins Ben White in rejecting international call-up: Reports

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has asked to be excused from his international duties, following in Ben White's footsteps, in order to recover from his hamstring injury.

White was left out of England's squad for the upcoming international break. Gareth Southgate revealed last week that the defender told Arsenal sporting director Edu to inform the Three Lions boss that he did not want to be called up.

Partey has joined the English center-back in rejecting international duty but for different reasons. The Ghanaian midfielder has missed most of the 2023-24 campaign for Arsenal. He initially missed seven games at the start of the season due to a groin injury before a hamstring injury in October left him sidelined until last month.

Expand Tweet

The midfielder was ruled out of the 2023 African Cup of Nations, as a result. He recently returned to action in brief cameos against Sheffield United and Brentford but is still nursing an injury.

Journalist Charles Watts has reported that the 30-year-old midfielder will not be linking up with Ghana during the break. He has requested to remain in north London to attend to his fitness issues and focus on making a full recovery.

Partey played a key role in Arsenal's title push in the Premier League last season, registering 33 league appearances. This term, however, the Ghanaian has played just six league games for the Gunners.

"I think we have to accept that" - Ex-Tottenham midfielder defends Arsenal star Ben White's rejection of England call-up

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jermaine Jenas has defended Ben White's decision to reject an England call-up, insisting that the center-back must have his reasons.

White has been in impressive form for Arsenal this season as they seek an end to their 20-year wait for a Premier League title. The English defender has registered 39 appearances across competitions for the Gunners this term.

White has not played for the Three Lions since March 2022 and he left the 2022 FIFA World Cup prematurely, reportedly due to personal reasons. His club form seemed to indicate he would feature in the upcoming international break before White rejected the call-up.

While White's decision to snub Southgate has been criticized in the media, Jenas has defended the Arsenal right-back, stating (via Football365):

"It is strange. I think not everybody's patriotic and we have to accept that. I think Ben has his own reasons why he feels it's best for him not to be selected for England."

"For all we know, him not being selected with England has such a positive impact on his club career and he wants to focus on that."