Arsenal midfielder often gives Bukayo Saka lift to and from training sessions: Reports 

Arsenal midfielder and captain Martin Odegaard often gives Bukayo Saka a lift to and from training sessions.

The Gunners have developed a brilliant young squad under Mikel Arteta. Since the Spaniard's arrival in 2019, many experienced players have left. The north London side now appear to have a much better chemistry on and off the pitch.

Odegaard, one of the main pillars of the Arsenal side, was appointed captain after Alexandre Lacazette's departure last summer. The 24-year-old midfielder has, without a doubt, taken up the role brilliantly.

As per The Athletic, the Norwegian gives Bukayo Saka a lift to and from training sessions, building their rapport and relationship. Odegaard also has lunch with the non-playing staff at the London Colney at times. The Norwegian was also seen pushing new signing Declan Rice to receive plaudits from the club's fans after their Community Shield win on August 6.

While some might consider these as small gestures, they have helped the Gunners build a unified team on and off the pitch recently. They challenged Manchester City for the Premier League title last season but eventually finished five points behind.

Odegaard had an impactful 2022-23 season, captaining the side from the front. He scored 15 goals and provided eight assists in 37 Premier League games.

Martin Odegaard on culture of togetherness at Arsenal

The north London side appointed Mikel Arteta as manager after Unai Emery's sacking mid-season in the 2019-20 campaign. While they won the FA Cup that season, Arsenal had finished eighth in the two previous seasons.

However, the club hierarchy backed Arteta. The Spanish manager also had to tackle some tough situations with the likes of Granit Xhaka and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

However, he has now built an excellent team on the pitch and a club culture based on unity. Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard recently told Sky Sports about that:

"The togetherness is what is really special about this team. We are like a family with everyone working for each other and helping each other. The club and Mikel Arteta have done a really great job to build this culture and it is crucial."

He added:

"Today in football you need the team to be really together and to fight for each other, and that is what we are doing. That is why we are so confident in each other because we trust each other and we work for each other."

Arsenal will look to build on their exploits from last season. They begin their new campaign at home to Nottingham Forest on Saturday (August 12).