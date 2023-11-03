“Arsenal might go there and pick Newcastle’s pocket” - Mark Lawrenson delivers prediction as Mikel Arteta and Co. prepare for Magpies challenge

Former Liverpool star Mark Lawrenson believes that Arsenal can secure a 2-0 win against Newcastle United when they travel to St. James' Park on Saturday (November 4).

The Gunners are coming off an incredible 5-0 league win against Sheffield United (October 28), that saw England international Eddie Nketiah bag a hat-trick. Following that display, Mikel Arteta's much-changed XI suffered a 3-1 defeat to West Ham United (November 1), knocking the former out of the Carabao Cup.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United enjoyed a comfortable 3-0 win against Manchester United in their midweek Carabao Cup clash (November 1). However, they played out a 2-2 draw to Wolves away from home in their previous league tie (October 28).

Addressing this fixture and predicting a 2-0 win for the north Londoners, Lawrenson wrote (via Paddy Power News):

"Newcastle had a great result in the Carabao against Manchester United on Thursday but they’ve got a few injury problems. I think Arsenal might go there and pick Newcastle’s pocket."

Currently, the Gunners are placed second in the Premier League table, having racked up 24 points from their first 10 matches. They're just two points behind north London rivals and league-leaders Tottenham Hotspur.

On the other hand, Newcastle find themselves sixth in the league standings, with 17 points from 10 matches. They're six points behind Liverpool, who occupy the final top-four slot.

Paul Merson calls for consistency from Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah after Premier League hat-trick

Eddie Nketiah (via Getty Images)

Pundit Paul Merson claims Eddie Nketiah needs to be consistent following his match-winning hat-trick for Arsenal in the 5-0 victory against Sheffield United last week (October 28).

Currenlty, the England international is filling in for the injured Gabriel Jesus, who remains sidelined due to a hamstring injury. So far this season, Nketiah has bagged five league goals from 10 league appearances.

Addressing the 24-year-old striker's tasks ahead, Merson said (via Sky Sports);

"The challenge for Nketiah now is to do that consistently against teams in the top six. You play at Arsenal for the big moments and the big games."

After coming up the ranks at Arsenal, Nketiah has managed to score 37 goals from 146 appearances for his club's senior team. With Jesus set to be out for weeks, Nketiah will see a string of starts in Mikel Arteta's line-up during which he can silence doubters.